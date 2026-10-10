Former DWTS Pro Kym Johnson Showcases Her Singing Talent

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Kym Johnson Herjavec is an accomplished dancer, but that’s not the only area in which she shines.

The Australian dancer also has an incredible voice.

On social media, Kym teased her involvement with 54 Below. This weekend, she’s performing in a cabaret show for excited fans.

Kym Johnson Herjavec Absolutely Adores Performing

Kym Johnson Herjavec last competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in season 24, but she never stopped performing. She appeared at the first-ever DWTS convention over the summer, delighted to reunite with old friends and meet fans.

This weekend, the Australian dancer is giving fans a special performance in New York City, as part of 54 Below.

“Pinch me! I can’t believe I’m on a stage with @billystritch @54below ❤️” the professional dancer captioned a recent Instagram post. Award-winning pianist Billy Stritch accompanies Kym as she sings.

Fans raved over her talent, praising her artistic abilities.

“Incredible! What a legend … what a song … just love your bravery and chutzpah. Go Kym! xo” one cheered in the comments.

Kym Johnson Herjavec also teased that she would be dancing during the performance this weekend. She and her partner had a rooftop rehearsal, boasting stunning views of New York City skyscrapers behind them.

Fans who manage to get tickets are in for an exciting treat.

Performing Certainly Runs in the Family

Kym Johnson met her husband, “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec, while they were partnered together for “Dancing With the Stars” season 20. Today, they’re happily in love and the parents of eight-year-old twins, Hudson and Haven.

It certainly appear the kids take after their mother and love performing too. Over the summer, Kym celebrated her 50th birthday. The twins serenaded partygoers with a special song.

Though the dancer later removed the video from social media, fans loved hearing her children sing. They performed a duet about their mother turning 50, noting that she will “soon be 51.” Afterward, Hudson sang “I’d Do Anything” from the show, “Oliver!”

Fans Would Love to See the Australian Dancer Return to the Ballroom

Kym Johnson Herjavec has quite a busy schedule, but she also frequently makes time to collaborate with “Dancing With the Stars.” Over the summer, she also appeared as a guest judge on “The Next Pro” with Mark and Shirley Ballas. The spin-off series was filmed in Australia, so she was elated to visit her native country and lend a hand.

The 50-year-old has also appeared as a guest judge on DWTS in the past, so many fans believe she could make an appearance before season 35 draws to a close. For now, fans will need to catch Kym Johnson Herjavec in New York City this weekend if they want to see her on the dance floor.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 on ABC. The theme for week five is “Super Bowl Night” and the top 11 pairs will pay tribute to the most iconic halftime show performances.