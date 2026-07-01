Jussie Smollett Debuts New Beau Karamo Brown After Ending Engagement

Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown are Hollywood’s newest couple, and they are taking a low-key approach to the publicity. The report comes just three weeks after Smollett ended his engagement with actor Jabari Redd.

Smollett, 44, and Brown, 45, were spotted on an all-day date in Los Angeles, where they had lunch with Brown’s mother, ran errands, and went on a hike in Runyon Canyon, according to a report and photos obtained by TMZ. They were also spotted sharing several PDA moments, including when Smollett cupped Brown’s chin affectionately as they walked down the street, standing close to one another.

The photos confirming their relationship came alongside a release of the “Reality With The King” podcast hosted by Carlos King, where Brown, 45, said he was dating a celebrity but did not confirm who it was.

“It’s not like we’re hiding it,” Brown said. “We go out. We hold hands everywhere.”

Brown shared that he’s in a relationship that makes him feel “safe” and “secure.” He also revealed that he believes that he has found his “forever person,” giving fans a glimpse into just how happy he seems to be.

“I’m 100 percent sure. I’ve met my equal,” Brown said on the podcast. “And it is powerful when you meet someone who you feel 100 percent safe with, you feel 100 percent secure with, who you can just trust with your heart because you know they are a great human being and they get everything.”

King implied that he already knew who Brown was dating before the photos came out when he said he was “gagged” to find out who Brown was dating. He said that their relationship “made sense” to him during Brown’s podcast appearance.

Jussie Smollett’s Engagement Ended in May 2026

The “Empire” actor announced his engagement to actor and filmmaker Jabari Redd in June 2025 in a now-deleted Instagram post. It is unknown when they started dating, but Redd appeared on Smollett’s Instagram in 2022. Their engagement ended in late May 2026 after three years together. They co-starred in “The Lost Holiday” together, a film released in 2024 that Smollett both wrote and directed.

The two ended their relationship amicably, with Smollett commenting that he wanted to focus on his music career.

Fans React to Smollett and Brown’s Relationship

Fans had mixed reactions to the news. “I did not see this matchup coming at all,” one commented on X.

“There’s a glitch in the Matrix,” another commented.

Both Smollett and Brown have storied pasts, with Brown recently being in the public light for pulling out of multiple morning show appearances to promote the new season of “Queer Eye” earlier this year. The actor said that he needed to prioritize his mental health.

Smollett has been largely out of the public eye after his conviction for falsifying a hate-crime was overturned in November 2024 when the Supreme Court of Illinois ruled that his Fifth Amendment rights had been violated. Since then, he has focused on building his entertainment career, focusing on promoting his music and acting career. He released his sophomore album “Break Out” in September 2025.