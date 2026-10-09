NFL Legend Who Starred Alongside Will Ferrell in ‘Kicking & Screaming’ Passes Away at 86 — Tributes Pour In

Mike Ditka, the legendary Chicago Bears coach and the first-ever tight end inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 86, his family announced.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka,” his family said in a statement, per ESPN. “While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.

“Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.”

No cause of death was announced.

Ditka does have a history of heart problems, having suffered a heart attack in 1988 while he was the Bears coach, as well as a minor stroke in 2012.

Tributes Pour In

“The NFL is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame coach and tight end, Mike Ditka. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the NFL wrote.

“The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka, who passed away today at the age of 86. We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport,” the New Orleans Saints said in a statement. “Mike’s life was defined by an unyielding work ethic, a fierce love for the game, and a relentless determination that helped reshape American football… While the football world remembers “Iron Mike” for his unparalleled competitive spirit, we admire the true character, passion, and unique energy he brought to our franchise. His contributions as a player, coach, and lifelong ambassador helped build the modern NFL, and his time in New Orleans will always remain a cherished part of our history.”

“Fitting that Mike Ditka’s players gave him a legendary ride. Coach Ditka gave so much to so many. Many would agree that he is the most generous person they ever met. RIP,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted.

Mike Ditka’s Legacy

Ditka was selected by the Bears with the fifth overall pick of the 1961 NFL draft, going on to win Rookie of the Year as well as becoming the first tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. After his six years with Chicago, he went on to play with the Philadelphia Eagles for two and the Dallas Cowboys for four.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

The Bears retired his number in 2013.

In his 11 seasons, Ditka led the Bears to the playoffs seven times, reaching the NFC Championship Game three times. He was also behind the 1985 Bears team that won the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

However, he was fired by the Bears after the 1992 season. He had a short stint with the New Orleans Saint as well.

After his coaching career, he worked as an analyst for NBC and then ESPN, serving as a member of “Sunday Morning Countdown” from 2006 to 2015.



