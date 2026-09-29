Gigi Hadid Celebrates Daughter Khai’s 6th Birthday – See the Adorable Pictures

Gigi Hadid is a proud mom. The supermodel celebrated her daughter’s sixth birthday week in an intimate setting. In an Instagram carousel, the 31-year-old shared pictures of her child, Khai, engaging in celebratory activities. Khai and Gigi spent the day baking cakes and enjoyed time outdoors. The pictures provide context to the child’s birthday that had earlier been seen in her father’s Instagram post. Zayn Malik, 33, had shared pictures of his own on his daughter’s actual birthday.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were in a relationship from 2015 to 2021. Despite their breakup, the pair have gotten together each year for their daughter’s birthday. Gigi confirmed this in her own words in her post, replying to a commenter who made their own assumption about Zayn’s apparent absence.

Gigi Hadid Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life For Her Daughter’s Birthday

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai, in September 2020. According to Hadid’s carousel, the pictures were taken between September 17 and 19. Hadid mentioned Khai had turned “6 last week,” although the separate days imply it was more of a birth week than a day. The child’s face was tactically hidden in all of the photos, but she can be seen holding cupcakes, stirring cake batter, holding her presents, and hugging her mother.

“My mirror, my muse, the most fulfilling love. Couldn’t have imagined you in my wildest dreams!” Hadid gushed over her daughter in the post’s caption “Curios, creative, loving, spunky, Frog whisperer, cart-wheeler, tree-climber, worm-digger, self-styler, reader, performer, sweets-enthusiast, animal-lover !!!!!! I am so proud and lucky to be your mama. 🎈”

Fans have always been on the lookout for more details surrounding Hadid’s family life. However, the supermodel has been very selective about what she’s willing to share. She and Malik were very private about their relationship when they were together, and the details behind their breakup still garner much speculation.

Zayn Malik Also Shared Pictures Of His And Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Celebration For Their Daughter

Gigi Hadid’s post attracted some criticism, with one commenter suggesting Zayn Malik was not invited. However, the 31-year-old supermodel shut that speculation down, writing, “we are always both with her on her actual bday.”

Malik is not seen in any of Hadid’s pictures, but the 33-year-old singer had actually been present. Just a week ago, Malik had uploaded his own carousel celebrating Khai’s sixth birthday. His post also featured her birthday cake. Additionally, Khai had fun at Nickelodeon Universe and Hasbro along with her friends. Malik made sure to credit everyone involved who helped in preparing the event for his daughter.

Malik’s relationship status has been ambiguous since his breakup with Hadid. The singer has avoided being too open about his personal life after the end of his and Hadid’s relationship in 2021. Gigi, however, is known to have been in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, 51, since 2023. Their romance has garnered as much interest as Hadid’s with Malik’s had. Unlike then, Hadid has not entertained the press regarding intimate details with Cooper.