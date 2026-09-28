Sandra Díaz-Twine Reveals Her Problem With Modern ‘Survivor’ Players

Sandra Díaz-Twine believes some modern “Survivor” contestants may be trying too hard to make their mark on the show.

The two-time “Survivor” winner made a surprise appearance during Carolyn Wiger and Yam Yam Arocho’s “Kickin & Screamin” recap of the “Survivor 51” premiere. While discussing the beginning of the show’s new “open era,” Díaz-Twine revealed that she wasn’t completely sold on the premiere.

Díaz-Twine rated the episode a three out of five. She praised several changes, including the return to two tribes and the marooning, but explained that one aspect of the modern game has made it harder for her to connect with some contestants.

“I think so many people with their confessionals want to be so over the top,” Díaz-Twine said. “They want to say those great zingers.”

Sandra Díaz-Twine Misses the ‘Old School’ Style of ‘Survivor’

Díaz-Twine said she prefers a simpler approach to confessionals and gameplay.

“I just can’t get behind some of these players,” she said. “I just like the old school way, I guess.”

According to Díaz-Twine, some contestants appear to enter the game already thinking about establishing themselves as strategic masterminds.

“Everyone from the minute that they get on the beach wants to be a mastermind, and that’s what’s in the front of their heads,” she said.

Wiger agreed with Díaz-Twine’s larger point about what makes “Survivor” compelling.

The “Survivor 44” finalist said she has always enjoyed watching the show’s human dynamics, including the relationships that develop and the ways different personalities interact. For Wiger, strategy does not need to dominate every moment of the show.

“I don’t care,” Wiger said. “Don’t talk to me about your game. I want to know, are you going to be entertaining out there?”

Wiger pointed to Díaz-Twine and Arocho as examples of players who combined strategy with naturally entertaining personalities. She said she had recently rewatched “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” and found herself laughing at how naturally memorable moments developed.

CBS Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine

Sandra Díaz-Twine Still Found Things to Like About ‘Survivor 51’

Díaz-Twine’s criticism did not mean she disliked everything about the premiere.

She praised the return to two tribes and said she enjoyed the marooning. Díaz-Twine also found the first Tribal Council interesting after the vote shifted toward Aaliyah Puglia rather than Jenna Doore.

One contestant who caught her attention was Lewis Kelly. Díaz-Twine enjoyed watching Kelly volunteer for an early risk that separated him from the other players and eventually required him to attempt to chop through a log.

Wiger and Arocho were considerably more enthusiastic about the premiere and the open era overall. The new format allows previous “Survivor” twists and advantages to potentially return without players knowing what to expect.

By the end of the recap, Wiger and Arocho remained excited about the new cast and what comes next.

Díaz-Twine, however, made clear that unpredictable twists aren’t the only ingredient she wants from “Survivor.” For the show’s longtime queen, the personalities and relationships still matter just as much as the game.