‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Dylan Fails Katie’s Task as Zende Refuses to Budge

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week tease that Melissa Dylan (Sydney Bullock) doesn’t deliver for Katie Logan (Heather Logan).

Previously, Katie put Dylan to the test by giving her a difficult task. She wanted Dylan to prove her loyalty by convincing Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) to meet with them and discuss the possibility of moving to Logan.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie’s Mission Impossible for Dylan

Monday’s episode showed Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) hopeful that she could have Zende on her team at Logan. However, Zende has not responded to her messages.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers note that Katie comes up with a plan to get Zende on their side. She explains that Dylan works at Forrester Creations and can be their messenger.

Since Dylan is eager to prove herself, Katie sees this as an opportunity to put her to the test with a deceptive deal.

Katie doesn’t waste any time telling Dylan about her plan. She wants Dylan to convince Zende to meet with them and hopefully jump ship to Logan.

But Dylan isn’t so sure it’s a good idea. “You want me to help you steal another Forrester?!” she gawps.

Of course, Katie insists she’s never stolen anything or anyone warns “little girl” Dylan to watch her words.

“Hope and I just want to talk to him, that’s all,” Katie claims. “I want Zende Forrester right here at Logan.”

Did Dylan Fail Her Task?

Despite her reluctance, Dylan ultimately agrees to take on Katie’s task. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that she heads straight to Forrester Creations, where she talks Zende into responding to Hope’s messages.

However, Dylan didn’t get the response she was hoping for. A spoiler video shared by X account @SoapVisionX showed Zende replying to Hope’s text only to reject her offer.

“He texted back,” Hope tells Katie. “What’d he say?” Katie asks. “He doesn’t want to talk,” Hope replies.

Back at the design room, Zende tells Dylan he replied to Hope’s text. “Did it. Told Hope, ‘no thank you.’ Satisfied?” he blasts Dylan.

But how long can Zende stand his ground? With everything going on at FC and his growing frustration with being ordered around by RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti), it wouldn’t be surprising if he changes his mind.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has assured Zende time and again that he’s an integral part of the company. But will it be enough for him to stay?

Coming Up This Week

Tuesday, September 29: Ridge encourages Brooke to reach out to Hope; Zende receives surprising encouragement.

Wednesday, September 30: Zende is frustrated with being sidelined; Carter tries to get through to Steffy.

Thursday, October 1: Will cautions Dylan about Katie’s demands; Daphne shares baby news with Ridge and Brooke.

Friday, October 2: Steffy raises concerns about Carter’s plan; Hope and Katie lay everything on the table.