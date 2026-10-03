“General Hospital” Spoilers: Sonny Is Being Framed But Will Anyone Believe Him?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is telling the truth on “General Hospital.” Unfortunately for him, almost no one believes him.

Viewers now know that Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) orchestrated the attack at Pentonville and deliberately arranged for Sonny to take the blame. Their plan worked even better than expected when Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) was caught in the violence.

Now Sonny is insisting he never ordered the attack, while some of the people closest to him are convinced he’s lying. Will anyone stand by Sonny? And will anyone be able to prove that Drew and Ava set him up?

Dante Doesn’t Believe Sonny

Sonny’s biggest problem may be his own history, especially when it comes to his family. He insists that his instructions were for Sully to keep an eye on Sidwell, not attack him. Someone twisted those orders and made it appear the violence came directly from Sonny.

But Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) isn’t buying his father’s explanation. During Friday’s episode, Dante confronted Sonny about the Pentonville attack. Sonny looked him in the eye and insisted he was telling the truth.

Dante still didn’t believe him. Dante knows his father’s history, and this attack is definitely something that mob-boss Sonny would have ordered. Later, Dante told Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) that she’d been right about Sonny all along.

It’s a devastating turn for Sonny, who had been trying to convince his family that he was leaving his criminal life behind.

Gio Isn’t Sure What to Believe

Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) is also caught in the middle. When Gio confronted his grandfather, Sonny again insisted he hadn’t ordered the attack. But Dante warned Gio not to allow Sonny to manipulate him.

That leaves Gio forced to decide which member of his family he believes.

Upcoming “General Hospital” spoilers suggest the issue isn’t going away quickly. Sonny reassures Gio on Friday, October 9, indicating their relationship will remain part of the fallout.

Whether Gio ultimately believes his grandfather remains to be seen. Gio always wants to believe the best in people. He forgave Brook Lynn for some serious transgressions in the past, but will he stand by his grandfather?

Will Justine Believe Sonny?

Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor) may be one of Sonny’s best chances of having someone hear him out.

Their secret romance has already created problems, especially now that Justine is questioning whether Sonny could be responsible for what happened to Curtis.

“General Hospital” spoilers for Monday, October 5 reveal that Sonny challenges Justine.

Justine has already acknowledged that the evidence against Sonny isn’t conclusive, putting her in a different position than Dante and Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper), who appear convinced of his guilt.

But Justine is also the acting district attorney. Believing Sonny because he’s telling the truth is one thing. Believing him because she’s romantically involved with him could create an entirely different problem.

Carly Could Be the One Person Standing By Sonny

If Sonny is looking for someone firmly in his corner, he has Carly (Laura Wright). “General Hospital” spoilers for Thursday, October 8 reveal that Carly supports Sonny. And that’s not a surprise. Carly has always stood by Sonny. She even perjured herself in court to support him.

Carly knows Sonny better than almost anyone in Port Charles. She’s seen him at his best and his worst. And she knows when things just don’t add up, like this frame job. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Carly is the one to realize Ava is involved.

Could Scout Help Expose Drew and Ava?

Drew and Ava may also have made a major mistake without realizing it. Scout Cain (Kayden Brenna Tokarski) was nearby when Drew, Ava and Vito met after the attack.

Scout had just fiercely defended her father to Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), insisting that other people failed to see the good in Drew. Shortly afterward, she secretly watched as Vito met with Drew and Ava and assured them their business was finished and he would leave Port Charles.

Scout may not yet understand everything she witnessed, but she now possesses a potentially important piece of the puzzle.

If she starts asking questions, or tells someone what she saw and heard, it could help connect Drew and Ava to Vito. And that could be exactly what Sonny needs.