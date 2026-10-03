Could a Jacks Family Connection Be Hiding in Plain Sight? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Have Thoughts

Unexpected relatives are practically a tradition in Port Charles. A familiar name, an unresolved romance, or a seemingly ordinary business connection can leave “General Hospital” fans wondering whether another family secret is waiting to come out.

Now, some viewers are considering whether the Jacks family tree could have a branch they haven’t met yet. From the possibility of a child from a past relationship to questions surrounding a younger generation, fans have several ideas about how an unexpected connection could unfold.

Could someone already tied to a current storyline have a place in the Jacks family? Read on to find out what has “General Hospital” fans revisiting the past and considering the possibilities.

A Wedding Throwback Has Fans Revisiting Jax and Skye

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a good old blast from the past with fans.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2002: Jax and Skye were declared husband and wife. Brenda, the groom’s presumed-dead love, later crashed the duo’s wedding night.”

For viewers who had been rooting for Jax and Skye, the memory brought back frustration over the newlyweds’ interrupted happiness.

“I was so upset. I was rooting for Jax and Skye,” one fan commented.

Another fan joked, “He married Skye but had a wedding night with Brenda.”

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Others remembered the era fondly, with one calling it a “Great time on soap.”

But the conversation wasn’t limited to remembering the romance. For one viewer, the couple’s history raised the possibility of unfinished business that could still make its way to Port Charles.

Could Jax Have Another Child Fans Haven’t Met?

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One commenter wondered whether Jax and Skye’s relationship could have resulted in a child whose existence remained a secret.

The fan asked whether “a baby came along like a lot of General Hospital BABY plots” without anyone knowing.

“Let’s face it, most Port Charles families eventually have a long-lost unexpected relative show up,” the viewer added, concluding, “ANYTHING is POSSIBLE!”

There is no confirmed secret child between Jax and Skye behind this discussion. However, the suggestion gave fans a way to imagine a new chapter connected to the couple’s complicated past.

Another commenter considered whether Jax might have a family connection to someone involved in a current storyline.

“Could Delilah be his daughter and Phoebe be his granddaughter? Just a thought,” the fan questioned.

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That theory would give Jax another daughter beyond Josslyn Jacks, his child with Carly Spencer. It would also make baby Phoebe part of the Jacks family.

For now, that possibility remains a viewer’s theory. Still, there is another connection that has prompted questions about where Phoebe might fit on the family tree.

Hudson’s Job Opens the Door to Another Jacks Family Theory

In addition, Hudson, Phoebe’s biological father, works for Jax’s company, JJE. That detail has fueled speculation about whether his connection to the Jacks family could extend beyond his employment.

Some have questioned whether Hudson could be a long-lost son of Jax or his brother, Jerry Jacks. Either possibility would offer another route to a Jacks family connection for Phoebe.

Meanwhile, Phoebe is being raised as the adoptive daughter of Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase following Delilah’s death. Although viewers know Hudson is her biological father, he has not come forward to claim her.

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Ethan Lovett previously claimed paternity so he could relinquish parental rights and allow Delilah’s daughter to have a better life. Hudson’s knowledge or suspicions about his own paternity add another complication to the situation.

A wedding throwback may have started the conversation, but fans are now looking beyond Jax’s romantic history. Could Delilah or Hudson turn out to have a place in the Jacks family, or is that business connection simply a business connection?