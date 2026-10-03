Why Are ‘General Hospital’ Fans Divided? A Young Star’s Praise for the Makeup Crew Takes a Surprising Turn

Family ties can get complicated in Port Charles, and biology doesn’t always determine who considers someone a sibling. Growing up under the same roof can create a lasting bond, but what happens when those connections seem to mean different things to different people?

For some “General Hospital” fans, one family dynamic is raising exactly that question. While two young characters call each other brothers, a romance involving another member of their blended family has fans questioning where those sibling bonds begin and end.

Add a physical confrontation to the mix, and there’s plenty to discuss. Read on to find out how a young actor’s appreciation for the crew became a conversation about family, loyalty, and the direction of the story.

Asher Antonyzyn Gives the Crew Credit for a Convincing Fight

Asher Antonyzyn, who portrays Danny Morgan, recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at his fight scene with Finn Carr, who plays Rocco Falconeri.

“A little behind the scenes from the Danny and Rocco fight today,” Antonyzyn wrote.

He followed with praise for the team that helped bring the confrontation to life.

“Huge shoutout to the @ghmakeupcrew and our awesome stunt coordinator for making us look like we actually beat each other up 😂 And of course my bro @finn_carr08 for making this scene so much fun to film.”

Ryan Paevey, who portrayed Nathan West/Cassius Faison on the soap earlier this year, showed his support in the comments, writing, “Hell yeah man!”

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Fans also applauded the actors for making the fight believable.

“I literally love your acting, y’all ate this scene up!” one viewer commented.

Another wrote, “I’m loving the screen time they’re getting, they’re the future of GH! Way to go guys, that was a great scene.”

Others praised their work together while hoping their characters would find their way back to a closer relationship.

“You two are terrific when working together. You’re the ‘next gen’ of great GH storytelling. I’ll add another vote for the writers to re-establish their brotherly bond!” a fan shared.

The performances earned plenty of praise, but the relationship behind the confrontation gave viewers more to consider.

Are Danny and Rocco Brothers? Scout’s Romance Complicates the Question

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Danny and Rocco aren’t biological brothers. However, they spent part of their childhoods being raised together while Danny’s mother, Sam McCall, was in a relationship with Rocco’s father, Dante Falconeri.

Danny, the son of Sam and Jason Morgan, came to share a blended family with Rocco. His younger half-sister, Scout Cain, was also part of that household before Sam’s death in the fall of 2024.

That shared upbringing helps explain why Danny and Rocco call each other brothers and why some viewers want the show to preserve their connection.

However, Rocco’s new romantic relationship with Scout has complicated that interpretation. If Danny and Rocco consider themselves siblings because they were raised together, some fans wonder why the same bond doesn’t apply to Rocco and Scout.

“They are great actors.. I just wonder how Danny and Rocco are like brothers but Rocco and Scout don’t feel that bond?” one commenter asked.

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None of those shared childhood ties make Rocco biologically related to Danny or Scout. Still, the question concerns how the characters understand their family history, rather than whether they share DNA.

For viewers invested in Danny and Rocco’s brotherly bond, Scout’s romance adds another layer to an already complicated dynamic.

Fans Praise the Actors but Question the Conflict

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson also reposted Antonyzyn’s behind-the-scenes look on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

“GETTING PUNCHY: Behind-The-Scenes Of Rocco And Danny’s Big Brawl,” the duo wrote.

Their post brought more appreciation for the young actors, alongside objections to seeing the characters fight.

“I love you both on GH. But I don’t like it when you guys fight!! You guys are supposed to be as close as brothers!” one “GH” fan commented.

Another praised Antonyzyn and Carr while expressing frustration with the writing.

“Well, I think these two young actors are incredible. I hate that the writers are doing this to the relationship.”

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Others appreciated the reminder that the actors could enjoy filming a scene even when their characters were at odds.

“As long as you are still friends (behind the scenes). Great acting. Guys,” a fan wrote.

Not everyone wanted the tension gone. One commenter called it a good scene and praised the “hot & cold brotherly relationship between these two.”

Another “General Hospital” fan admired their believable performances but hoped the writers would give them a less combative storyline, confident that they would handle it just as well.

Antonyzyn’s post showed the teamwork behind Danny and Rocco’s confrontation, but the responses revealed how invested viewers are in what comes next. Should the boys rebuild their brotherly bond, and how does Scout’s relationship with Rocco fit into the family they once shared?