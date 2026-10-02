Who Makes The Best Faces in Port Charles? ‘General Hospital’ Fans and Co-Stars Weigh In

In Port Charles, a raised eyebrow or a well-timed glare can say almost as much as a dramatic confession. And one “General Hospital” actress is celebrating a career milestone with a playful nod to the expressions her character brings to the screen.

After three years of family drama and emotional scenes, she had a little fun looking back on her time on the soap. “General Hospital” fans and co-stars joined the celebration, sharing everything from heartfelt praise to a teasing suggestion about rehearsing.

Read on to find out who’s marking the occasion and why viewers think she’s made the role her own.

Kristen Vaganos Celebrates Three Years as Molly Lansing-Davis

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to recognize Kristen Vaganos’ three-year anniversary as Molly Lansing-Davis.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2023: Kristen Vaganos assumed the oft-recast role of Molly Lansing-Davis.”

Vaganos also celebrated the milestone on her own Instagram page, sharing a playful reflection on her time portraying the character.

“Indulge me. Today marks three years of playing Molly! We’ve been through a lot, and she do be making faces!” she wrote.

As longtime viewers will remember, Vaganos took over the role on September 27, 2023. Haley Pullos previously portrayed Molly from 2009 to 2023, with Holiday Mia Kriegel and Brooke Anne Smith also briefly playing the character in 2023 before Vaganos took over.

Three years later, the anniversary gave fans a chance to reflect on what she has brought to the role.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Say She Has Made Molly Her Own

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The responses to the Stone Cold and the Jackal post were filled with praise for Vaganos’ portrayal.

“And is doing an absolutely fabulous job,” one “General Hospital” fan commented.

Another wrote, “She’s took it over and made it her own! She’s perfect!”

Other viewers offered similarly enthusiastic reactions, including, “She’s a great Molly!!”

For one fan, Vaganos’ performance makes Molly’s family connections especially believable.

“Love her!! She really is Ric and Alexis’s daughter,” they wrote.

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Another viewer paired their praise with a request for the soap’s writers: “The best Molly! GH writers need to give her a storyline.”

For these fans, the anniversary was an opportunity to celebrate Vaganos’ work and make it clear that they want to see more of her on the canvas.

Her ‘General Hospital’ Co-Stars Join the Celebration

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Vaganos’ own comment section also drew messages from her castmates, including a particularly heartfelt tribute from her onscreen father.

Rick Hearst, who portrays Ric Lansing, wrote, “It’s hard to grasp that 3 years have flown by. From the day I met you, I knew you were the real deal, and you’ve continued to bring your immense talent and craft into any scene and make anyone who plays with you keep up. I stand in awe, filled with pride and gratitude to be your tv ‘pops’ Congratulations, Koukla! Love you to pieces.”

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Kayden Tokarski, who recently took on the role of Molly’s niece, Scout Cain, added her own congratulations.

“You are freaking brilliant! Congratulations!! Honored to call you my Aunt Molly,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Van Hansis, who portrays Dr. Lucas Jones, joined in with a little teasing.

“Three years? You should probably rehearse for that,” he joked.

Between the affectionate messages and playful banter, Vaganos had plenty of company celebrating her milestone. What has been your favorite moment from her three years as Molly?