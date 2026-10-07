 ‘Young & the Restless’ Jason Thompson Previews Jill Twist & Billy & Sally’s Wedding

Jason Thompson (Billy) previewed what soap fans can expect from Billy and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) upcoming wedding on “The Young and the Restless.” It’s not just the big Silly wedding that Thompson teased, either, as he hinted at what’s next for Billy’s mother Jill (Jess Walton) on the hit CBS soap.

What Did Jason Thompson Preview About Jill on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

“The Young and the Restless” fans know that Billy and Jill have been on the outs for a long time. In fact, things are so bad between mother and son that Billy initially didn’t want Jill at his wedding. Traci (Beth Maitland) changed his mind, and Billy extended an invitation to his mother.

Speaking with TV Guide magazine, Thompson didn’t give away any spoilers, but he did confrim that there’s major drama coming to Genoa City.

“There’s something pretty serious that goes down with Jill, and it throws everything into the blender in that moment,” Thompson expressed to the outlet.

It has not been revealed if Jill will actually be at the wedding. Jill doesn’t reside in Genoa City anymore but does pop in from time to time.

The last time Jill was in town was July, but the character was played by “Days of Our Lives” star Lauren Koslow, not Walton. No, the latter has not exited “The Young and the Restless”, Walton had a scheduling conflict.

Sally and Billy’s wedding begins on October 12, which also kicks off Season 54 of “The Young and the Restless.”

Jason Thompson Teases Major Fallout of Billy and Sally’s Wedding

The actor also gave insight into what fans can expect from the wedding, because, as soap fans know, no Genoa City wedding goes off without a hitch. In the case of what happens at Sally and Billy’s wedding, the fallout will last for years.

“There are definitely twists and turns, no question. Things happen that change the trajectory of the story. The ripple effects are quite large – things that we could play for the next 10, 20 years, frankly,” the “General Hospital” alum expressed to TV Guide.

Despite some drama, it doesn’t mean that Billy and Sally don’t get married, another major thing that happens at soap weddings. Thompson revealed they became husband and wife. It’s a day filled with lots of love and romance for many Genoa City couples.

Marital bliss will soon give way to parenthood for Sally and Billy. “They’ve got a newborn very, very quickly after saying ‘I do,’ so there’s no time to be boring,” Thompson stated. November sweeps are on the horizon, so there’s a good chance that Baby Abbott will be born then.

Speaking of November, it’s when fans will see episodes written by the new “The Young and the Restless” head writers Jamey Giddens and Dan O’Connor. Their material begins airing on November 11. O’Connor and Giddens took over as co-head writers when Josh Griffith left last summer.

Make sure to tune in for Billy and Sally’s wedding starting October 12!