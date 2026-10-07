‘General Hospital’ Star Wins Big on ‘The Price Is Right’

Soap alum Hudson West made a splash when he was a guest on the hit CBS game show “The Price Is Right.” West is best known for playing Jake on “General Hospital,” but now he’s making headlines for a completely different reason.

‘General Hospital’s Hudson West on ‘The Price Is Right’

On the October 6 episode of “The Price Is Right,” West was the first contestant on the game show to win a prize. After making his way to the stage, host Drew Carey informed West he would be playing the game Any Number.

West had the chance to win either four Coach watches and a box or a KIA K4 LXS. The young actor was given the first number in the car, which was a two. West followed up his picks with six and seven, which were also numbers in the car’s price.

After picking number four, which was part of the price of the watches, West chose five, and it gave him four numbers for the car. With only one number left to win the KIA K4 LXS, West picked number three, and it made him a winner.

West fell to the floor in shock at what had just happened before he got up and went crazy in excitement. Then he went on to spin the infamous wheel to see if he would go on to the Showcase Showdown, but he lost.

Footage of the actor’s win made the rounds on social media, with fans realizing he used to play Jason (Steve Burton) and Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) son on “General Hospital.”

“Is he no longer acting?? Elizabeth needs her kids back,” asked one fan on . Another fan added, “Aww congrats! Wish he would come back to GH.” One fan was surprised that the topic of him being on “General Hospital” never came up during his “The Price Is Right” appearance.

Hudson West’s ‘General Hospital’ Journey and Beyond

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The 19-year-old was on “General Hospital” for eight years as Jake Webber. West started on the hit ABC soap at age 8, and fans adored him.

In 2024, Jake left for art school in Spain. as Jake since the character is desperately needed in the younger Port Charles scene. There is often backlash over the fact that Jason focuses on his son Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) without ever mentioning Jake.

West, for his part, remains busy and not just with winning appearances on “The Price Is Right.” The actor recently starred in the film “The Arborist.” A synopsis for the film reads, “A grief-stricken arborist and her son awaken a haunting when they begin felling trees at the estate of a mysterious recluse.”

According to his IMDb page, West has two projects in post-production. One is a TV series called “Like It Was Yesterday,” and the other is called “Forgotten Outlaw.” West has yet to comment on his upcoming projects or his “The Price Is Right” win.

The actor tends to keep a low profile. West is rarely on social media and hardly gives updates on his life.