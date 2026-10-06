‘General Hospital’ Star Gets Candid About ‘Life Changing’ Role

Soap star Van Hansis is marking two years as Lucas Jones on “General Hospital.” The “As the World Turns” alum took over the role from Ryan Carnes, which was a shock for fans at first. Hansis got real about his “General Hospital” journey to celebrate his anniversary on the ABC soap.

‘General Hospital’ Star Van Hansis Opens Up About ‘Life Changing’ Role

Taking to Instagram, Hansis celebrated his anniversary as Lucas with honesty and gratitude. Hansis posted a carousel of photos that kicked off with one of him in front of the “General Hospital” studio sign.

Another one featured Hansis standing in front of his official photo for the show, which was hanging on the wall. There were a couple of “General Hospital” Lucas scenes, photos from a cast hang, and other special moments that Hansis experienced over the past two years.

“Two years ago yesterday, Lucas Jones came home to Port Charles looking a little different. Looking exactly like me. When I took on the role, I was told it would be a heavy recurring for a few months and then we’d see where it goes – being based in NYC at the time, I thought it would be a fun little gig that would bring me back to my old stomping grounds of daytime for a bit,” the soap star began his lengthy caption.

Hansis shared that, luckily for him, the writers had more story for Lucas, and soon he was in love with playing his alter ego.

“But then they kept writing for me more and I fell in love with Lucas and everyone around him (in front of and behind the camera). I wanted to stay a while and am so grateful I have. Being a part of GH these last two years has been life changing. Literally. My family and I are Angelenos now, I’ve made incredible new friendships and have been able to revisit old ones. Thank you Frank, thank you Mark, for inviting me to the party. You throw a great one. @generalhospitalabc,” Hansis ended his anniversary message.

‘General Hospital’ Stars and Fans React to Van Hansis Anniversary as Lucas

Play

The comments section of Hansis’ social media share was filled with comments from familiar faces gushing over the actor. Hansis’ husband, Broadway dancer Tyler Hanes, stated, “You are my favorite. EVER. Always so proud of you. ❤️”

“Days of Our Lives” star Greg Rikaart (Leo) commented, “Yeah, Van!!!” Laura Wright (Carly) declared, “Ohhhh lucky US !!!! ❤️❤️” Finola Hughes (Anna) added, “Yay!!! Love that you are on the show ❤️” Maura West (Ava), who worked with Hansis on “As the World Turns,” said “I❤️U”

“Okay well thanks for making my post look weak as hell. Guess I should have…. Rehearsed ❤️” wrote Kristen Vaganos (Molly). The actress just celebrated her third anniversary on the ABC soap. Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) declared, “The show wouldn’t be the same without you! Love you.”

Fans got in on the action, too. “I absolutely love your character on GH. You make me laugh with how you talk to Carly and Britt 😂,” insisted a fan.

Another fan spilled, “You are amazing and I hope you stay much longer! I love the pics and the fact that you included one of moss! 🤣🤣.” A different fan expressed, “You’re the best! Fit right in!”

Hansis has certainly made his mark on “General Hospital. The soap star has made Lucas his own, and the character has become a fan favorite, especially as his friendship with Britt blossoms.