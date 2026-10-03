Ryan Paevey Defends ‘General Hospital’ as He Proudly Supports Co-Stars

Great American Family star and Hallmark alum Ryan Paevey has stood up for the hit ABC soap “General Hospital” after a fan complained about it. Paevey defended the show as he supported his former young co-stars Asher Antonyzyn (Danny) and Finn Carr (Rocco) after a recent fight scene.

Ryan Paevey Has Words for a ‘General Hospital’ Fan

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The other day, Rocco and Danny got into a major fist fight on “General Hospital.” Once the episode aired, Antonyzyn posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the fight scene.

Paevey showed up in the comments section of the Instagram post to say, “Hell yeah man 🤘🏽🤘🏽” The remark had several fans replying that they missed having Paevey on the ABC soap. Some fans requested that Paevey come back to “General Hospital” soon.

When a fan complained about the show, Paevey had something to say. “ @asher_antonyzyn_official Worst lighting on any television show! Acting is wasted when we can’t see shit!!!! Been this way for the last decade plus. 👎👎👎,” said the fan. Paevey responded, “@sophie_sb60rott and yet you continue to watch…..?”

The exchange didn’t end there. “I pick and choose occasionally from youtube. I support the actors. Definitely not storyline writing. It was a much better show back in the early 2000s and 1990s. Hoping it will head back that way some time. You guys work too hard for the poor quality you are given. That’s my personal opinion,” the fan wrote back.

“@sophie_sb60rott watching on YouTube does not support the actors, as the viewership data is not recorded by the ratings systems that pay attention to that sort of thing, and guide networks to decide whether a show has the viewership necessary to stay on the air. Quite a few people work very hard to put GH together, shooting about 120 plus pages a day….lighting included. That’s about 35 times the workload of a primetime television show. A finished episode is scrutinized by many before it ever reaches public eyes, and so everything you see, including lighting, was a purposeful choice in the edit. Might i suggest adjusting the brightness settings on your television….and also watching it on a television, to ‘support the actors’…. ; )” Paevey expressed, ending the back and forth.

Fans were quick to side with Paevey and stand up for “General Hospital.” Paevey may no longer be on the hit ABC soap, but it’s still his family. The actor recently shared whether he would return to “General Hospital” since it was revealed that Cassius was really alive but was forced to work for Z (John Oliver) at the WSB. Good news for fans: Paevey isn’t opposed to coming back.

What’s Next for Ryan Paevey?

Those who miss seeing Paevey on-screen can see him in a couple of Great American Family Christmas movies this holiday season. It’s been three years since Peavey was in a holiday movie. Paevey’s last film was “Under the Christmas Sky” on Hallmark before he took a break from acting.

On Sunday, November 15, Paevey gets back in the Christmas movie mix with “Christmas at Moose Lake,” which also stars Britt Robertson, Kevin Dillon, and Natasha Henstridge. The synopsis for the film reads: “After a tough breakup, Alyssa returns to her family’s lake house for the holidays. A misplaced engagement ring leads to an unexpected connection with Sean (Ryan Paevey), helping her find a path toward new beginnings.”

Paevey follows that movie up with “The Christmas Ornament Library” on Saturday, December 5, starring Merritt Patterson. In the film, Paevey plays a newspaper reporter who, along with a detail-oriented person finds a room in the library filled with Christmas ornaments. Each ornament features a handwritten memory that kicks off a search for its rightful owner throughout the community.

Make sure to check Paevey back in his Christmas element this holiday season.