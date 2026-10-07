Who Is This Soap Legend Calling Her ‘Forever Boyfriend’? A Sweet Tribute Marks 25 Years of Marriage

Soap fans know that an unforgettable love story can keep viewers invested for decades. But away from the dramatic reunions and complicated romances of daytime television, one familiar leading lady is celebrating a lasting relationship of her own.

The actress recently marked 25 years of marriage with a message that was affectionate, playful, and a little wistful about how quickly time passes. Her words prompted congratulations from longtime colleagues and “Days of Our Lives” fans, including one viewer who remembered the couple’s kindness during a difficult day.

So, which soap legend is still calling her husband her “forever boyfriend” after a quarter-century together? Read on to find out who celebrated the milestone and what made the responses especially heartfelt.

Kristian Alfonso Celebrates Her ‘Forever Boyfriend’

Kristian Alfonso took to Instagram to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband, Danny Daggenhurst.

“Happy 25th Anniversary,” the “Days of Our Lives” star wrote, affectionately describing him as her love and “forever boyfriend.” She also expressed how thankful she was for their relationship.

Her message ended with a sentiment many longtime couples might recognize: “I don’t want to blink.”

Alfonso and Daggenhurst married on October 6, 2001. Both brought a son from a previous marriage into their new family, beginning their life together as a blended household.

In July 2002, they welcomed their first son together, expanding their family once again.

Twenty-five years after their wedding, Alfonso’s tribute kept the focus on her affection for Daggenhurst and her appreciation for the years they have shared. Calling him her “forever boyfriend” added a playful touch to an anniversary celebrating a substantial chapter of their lives.

A Daytime Favorite Known for an Iconic Love Story

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Alfonso has been a familiar face in daytime television since arriving in Salem as Hope Williams in 1983.

As a member of the Horton family, Hope became part of the history of “Days of Our Lives.” Her romance with Bo Brady also helped establish one of the genre’s most recognizable couples.

Alongside pairings such as Luke and Laura on “General Hospital,” Bo and Hope are remembered as an iconic daytime supercouple.

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Alfonso’s television career has extended beyond Salem, too. She portrayed Pilar Ortega on “Falcon Crest” from 1988 to 1990 and Lauren Ethridge on “Melrose Place” from 1993 to 1994.

For fans who have followed her through those roles, the anniversary offered a chance to celebrate the actress herself. This time, the loving message concerned her own marriage rather than the fictional romances viewers have watched unfold.

‘DOOL’ Colleagues and Fans Share Love for the Couple

Stephen Nichols, who portrays Steve “Patch” Johnson on “Days of Our Lives,” offered his congratulations.

“Congratulations Kristian and Danny. Beautiful couple. Charmed life,” he wrote.

Christie Clark, known for portraying Carrie Brady, added, “Big love to you both!”

Fans also joined the celebration.

“What a perfect pair! Happy Anniversary to you and your husband,” one viewer commented.

Another shared a personal memory: “Happy Happy Anniversary!! I met u both on my worst day and your positive energy & kindness was so appreciated and never forgotten. You are a beautiful couple on the outside but more importantly on the inside.”

A longtime admirer wrote, “You are my favorite daytime actress. Congratulations to you and your husband!”

From affectionate congratulations to a lasting memory of kindness, the responses gave the couple plenty of love in return. Happy 25th anniversary to Alfonso and her “forever boyfriend.”