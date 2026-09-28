Veteran News Anchor Comes Out of Retirement For Return to NBC

Viewers of NBC‘s various news programs will experience a blast from the past with the announcement that veteran journalist Harry Smith is returning to the network.

People reports that Smith, who retired in 2024, will be back on NBC as a regular contributor.

‘Common Good’

Getty Harry Smith

Smith, 75, is returning to NBC to produce a series of feature stories that will appear on “Today,” “NBC Nightly News” and other news programming, in addition to NBC News live events.

Smith’s features will be called “Common Good,” intended to bridge divisions in the U.S.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to do what I have done for so long: tell America’s story,” Smith told People.

“I have long believed that there is more that unites us than divides us,” he added. “It’s in our bones. It’s part of America’s DNA.”

Smith’s official return is taking place on Monday, September 28, at NBC News’ live Common Ground event.

Per People, Smith will be spekaing with concert violinist and Music Kitchen founder Kelly Hall-Tompkins about her dual roles as a physician and a musician.

Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico will be hosting the event.

A Fond Farewell

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Smith started his career in network news in the late 1980s as a contributor to CBS News, featured primarily on “CBS Evening News.” In 1987, he became anchor of the network’s morning show, “CBS This Morning,” before exiting the network in 2011 and joining NBC News. He spent 12 years at NBC before retiring in March 2024.

On his final day, “Today” aired “A Look Back” career retrospective that featured clips of his numerous celebrity interviews, a lengthy list that included the likes of Madonna, Julia Roberts and Cher.

“Every time I would come on this show, I was welcomed so generously,” Smith said at the time, after receiving a standing ovation from the on-air crew at “Today.”

“I’ve had just this unbelievable array of phenomenal experiences since coming to NBC, and so I’m really full of nothing but gratitude,” he added. “Every time I’d come on, everyone would drop their phones, pay attention to the story and then respond.”

‘Such a Gift’

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In a 2024 interview with Iowa PBS, Smith reflected on his long career in broadcast journalism.

“It’s such a gift,” he said of his vocation.

“I really view it — my life has been a gift, let’s be honest about it,” he continued.

“I am unbelievably grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve had. I have been so ridiculously fortunate.”

After his retirement, Smith took a job teaching writing at his alma mater, Iowa’s Central College, an experience he said was “exceeding expectations” as he shared what he’d learned about conducting interviews.

“I would tell the students in the writing class, if you listen, if you really listen when you’re doing the interview, people will tell you things that you didn’t know they were going to tell you,” Smith explained. “And sometimes they tell you things they didn’t even know they were going to tell you themselves. Point two, when they speak to you in that manner, it’s your moral responsibility to tell their story. It’s not your story, it’s their story.”