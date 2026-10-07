Ben Affleck Makes Rare Comment on Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez 2 Years After Split

Ben Affleck is keeping the focus on respect for his former wife, Jennifer Lopez. Two years after their marriage ended, Affleck spoke warmly about Lopez while discussing why he believes Hollywood sometimes overlooks her work.

Variety asked Affleck about Lopez’s career and awards recognition during an interview published Wednesday. “I’m biased. I have an enormous amount of respect and admiration for what she can do,” he said.

What Did Ben Affleck Say About Jennifer Lopez?

Getty US actress Jennifer Lopez (R) and US actor Ben Affleck

Affleck went on to explain that awards do not always line up with his own opinion of a performance or project.

“What I’ve found with awards is that sometimes the degree of commercial success for things doesn’t always correlate to my taste,” he said.

“It’s a part of this weird, subjective business that people bring a lot of their own stuff to.”

The two-time Oscar winner added that he does not “always think the right person” takes home “the right award.”

“But guess what? I don’t think you die and go to heaven and God says, ‘This was the actual best picture in 1986,’” he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a bunch of people voting on movie prizes.”

Ben Affleck Also Praised Jennifer Garner and Lopez

Getty

Affleck also said modern stars are expected to build identities beyond their film and television work.He pointed to both Lopez, 57, and his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, as examples of people who have successfully built value through social media and other platforms.

“I’ve seen both Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner do amazing jobs cultivating and accruing value in those spaces,” the academy-award winning actor said. “Don’t think that’s not real work. I couldn’t do it. What am I going to do, unbox something?”

Where Do Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Stand Now?

Getty Ben Affleck dating update

People reported that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 after two years of marriage. The former couple settled their divorce in January 2025.

Despite the split, they have remained cordial and have been seen together publicly several times.

Affleck also remained professionally connected to Lopez as a producer on her movie “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Is Ben Affleck Dating Again?

Play

Affleck made it clear that dating is not a priority right now. “There’s not a lot of room. I’m not running around,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Animals on Thursday, October 1. “It’s just not a big priority in my life.”

“It’s just not a big priority in my life.”

Affleck shares Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, with Garner. “I know what my priorities are. You can’t have two things that are the most important in your life,” he said. “For me, that’s the kids. So that’s what that is. And then I have my work, which I love.”

He added that he is content with where life has taken him.

“I’m where I’m at, and I’m great, and who knows what adventures life will bring. I’m open to it, but I’m not trying to chase anything.”