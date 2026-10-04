Ben Affleck Shares Refreshingly Honest Dating Update After Jennifer Lopez Split

Two years after his split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck says dating is taking a back seat to the people and work that matter most to him. Affleck made the comments Thursday, October 1, at the New York premiere of his new film, “Animals,” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The actor said he is not actively looking for a relationship and feels settled in his life as a father and filmmaker.

Ben Affleck Says Dating Is ‘Not a Big Priority’

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Asked where dating fits into his life now, Affleck, 54, was clear.

“There’s not a lot of room. I’m not running around,” he said. “It’s just not a big priority in my life.”

The Oscar winner said his priorities have shifted with time and that his children remain at the center of his life.

“I know what my priorities are. You can’t have two things that are the most important in your life,” he explained. “For me, that’s the kids. So that’s what that is. And then I have my work, which I love.”

Affleck shares Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple married in 2005, separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Despite their split, Affleck and Garner have continued co-parenting their children over the years.

Ben Affleck Says He Is ‘Good and Happy’ Single

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Affleck also made it clear that he is not unhappy with being single. “I’m where I’m at, and I’m great, and who knows what adventures life will bring. I’m open to it, but I’m not trying to chase anything.”

His comments come two years after his marriage to Lopez came to an end.

Affleck and Lopez famously rekindled their relationship nearly two decades after first becoming engaged in 2002. They married in Las Vegas in 2022, but their relationship ended two years later. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

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The “Gone Girl” star also addressed a recent claim from Ana Navarro that she once tried to set him up with Shakira.

“I hear [Expletive] like that, honestly, first from people like you,” Affleck told Entertainment Tonight. “I never heard that in my whole life. People gossip. Stuff gets made up.”

He added, “I don’t get set up.”

Navarro, 54, said on “The View” that she had floated the idea while attending a Shakira concert in Miami where Matt Damon was also present.

According to Navarro, Damon told her the situation “could be complicated,” given the timing and Shakira’s friendship with Lopez.

Ben Affleck’s Kids Keep Him Grounded

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Affleck has also been candid about how his children view his romantic history.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week, the “Argo” director said his kids sometimes tease him when he offers them relationship advice.

“They’ll talk about their friends and the drama and their relationships,” he said.

Affleck recalled one of his children responding, “Oh, like you’re the expert on relationships?”

The actor has previously been linked to Gwyneth Paltrow and Ana de Armas in addition to Garner and Lopez.

For now, Affleck sounds content leaving romance off his to-do list. Between raising his children and continuing his film career, he says he already knows where his energy belongs.