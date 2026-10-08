Jenny McCarthy Announces New Show With Celebrity Guests & ‘Deeply Personal’ Conversations

Actress, model, and television personality Jenny McCarthy has announced a brand new show.

McCarthy, 53, is presenting “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show.” That, of course, is her married name, given that she’s been married to actor and New Kids on the Block star Donnie Wahlberg since 2014.

The show’s synopsis on YouTube reads, “Welcome to The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, where one day I might be grilling a doctor about something I desperately want answers to, and the next I’m swapping Hollywood stories, talking faith, answering your questions, or going down a rabbit hole I absolutely did not plan on. (And if there’s a gummy involved, honestly, your guess is as good as mine).”

It’s also available on other major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The star has been teasing the show on social media for some time and it officially launched on Tuesday, October 6.

Jenny McCarthy’s First Guest Was Nate Simon

Jenny McCarthy launched her new podcast on Tuesday, October 6, with her first guest being Nate Simon.

Simon is a viral TikTok personality, model, actor, decorated Special Olympics athlete, and the CEO of 21 Pineapples Shirt Co., a prominent Hawaiian shirt brand.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and Simon was born with the condition. McCarthy, therefore, thought he was the ideal guest to kick things off with a bang.

The episode is titled, “Dating With Down Syndrome + The BIG Backstreet Boys Surprise With Viral CEO Nate Simon,” and it’s just over one hour long. Simon is a tremendously entertaining and intelligent guest and the episode is well worth your time.

The Second Episode Released Today

Getty Jenny McCarthy.

The second episode of Jenny McCarthy’s show released today, Thursday, October 8.

This one features Dr. Daniel Pompa as the guest. His own YouTube channel describes him as, “a health expert, author, speaker, trainer, and family man on a mission to bring answers to a hurting world.”

His episode of “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show” is titled “Fasting Mistakes + Fish Oil LIES?! With Dr. Daniel Pompa” and is just short of being 90 minutes long. It’s a fascinating watch.

According to Parade, upcoming episodes of the show will feature some intriguing guests. They include actress Selma Blair, actress and model Denise Richards, television personality, actress and podcast host Teddi Mellencamp, and plastic surgeon and television personality Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Notably, one episode will also feature her husband, the aforementioned Donnie Wahlberg. That one will include what is described as a “deeply personal” conversation.

McCarthy has had an otherwise relatively quiet 2026. While she retains her role as a judge on the ever-popular reality singing competition show “The Masked Singer,” her other screen credits have been limited to guest appearances on the likes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Her last significant acting roles included playing Courtney in the sitcom “Two and a Half Men” in 2011 (a role she played in a total of eight episodes starting in 2007), and playing versions of herself in “Nashville” and “Return of the Mac” in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

We look forward to seeing more of her as her new show releases new episodes. They will release every Tuesday and Thursday, with an additional bonus episode arriving once a month.

Jenny McCarthy’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.