Megan Fox Breaks the Internet with Spicy New Site Offering Steamy Paid Content ‘You Won’t See Anywhere Else’

Megan Fox is offering fans an intimate glimpse into her personal life — at a cost.

The former “Transformers” star is the latest celebrity to embrace an OnlyFans-style paid-subscription model of supplying exclusive racy content to fans who pay for it.

Visibility is Power

On Friday, October 9, Fox launched her own exclusive paid-content site on Subs.com, the website co-founded by Tim Stokely, who’d previously co-founded OnlyFans.

As Page Six reported, the site promised fans access to “videos, photos and posts you won’t find anywhere else,” in addition to “straight-from-her-phone moments” and direct access to “message and experience a more personal side” of the actress.

“Women have spent decades being told that visibility is power while someone else owns the platform, the audience or the image,” Fox explained in a press release obtained by Page Six, which also reported that Fox isn’t just providing content for Subs.com, she’s also become a co-owner of the site.

“I’m interested in what happens when women own all three,” she added

“Megan understands this shift from a perspective very few people can. She became globally famous before talent had the tools to own their audiences or control their distribution,” Stokely said in a statement.

“Megan isn’t simply launching a page on Subs,” he added. “She has a seat at the table and is helping us build the platform.”

Her New Site Broke the Internet

Getty Megan Fox.

By all indications, Fox’s site has gotten off to rousing start.

A source told Page Six that that so many people visited the site upon its launch that meganfox.world crashed.

In fact, the site continued to crash throughout the day due to the massive volume of visits, indicating that Fox had managed to break the internet.

A Lucrative Venture

Fox may have taken the phenomenon to a whole other level with her new site, but she’s certainly not the first celebrity to experience the financial benefits of charging fans for spicy paid-subscription content.

Recently, former “Knots Landing” vixen Donna Mills announced she’d joined OnlyFans at age 85.

“The support and encouragement my fans have shown me over the years has meant the world to me,” Mills said in a statement to People. “While social media has been a great way to keep in touch, I’m thrilled to be joining OnlyFans, where I can connect with people in a more personal, direct way.”

Just a few weeks after joining OnlyFans, Mills revealed the staggering amount she’d already earned. During an appearance on the “Creatures Inc.” podcast, she confirmed that she’d raked in “many six figures” in the month or so since she’d joined.



“They want to know me,” Mills said. “They want to know what I do during the day when I’m home. They want to see my home. They want to know much more about my personal life than we ever experienced back in the ‘80s and the ‘90s.”

During an appearance on “Entertainment Tonight,” host Kevin Frazier asked Mills to detail some of the “wildest” requests she’s received since joining the platform.

“Somebody wants me to film or film myself stomping the grapes,” she revealed.

“So they want to see your feet? They want to see the toes?” Frazier replied incredulously.

“Yeah, I guess so. There are a lot of people out there who are turned on by toes, I guess,” she said, adding she’d be happy to do it.