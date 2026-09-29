‘DWTS’ Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles Address Social Media Absence

“Dancing With The Stars” competitors Ezra Sosa and Julia Stiles have addressed why they have been so silent on social media this week.

The couple earning an 18 out of 30 for their week one quickstep while their scores dipped slightly for their Viral Hits Week tango. Last week, the judges gave them a total of 16 points for their tango to Teddy Swim’s “The Door.”

The silence online came after Stiles admitted her disappointment in the lower judges’ scores.

Julia Stiles Returned To Social Media This Week

Julia Stiles had been noticeably absent from social media this week. The “10 Things I Hate About You” actress hasn’t posted on Instagram since performing a Tango during Viral Hits nIGH.

“In case you were wondering…” Stiles wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 28, sharing a photo of herself in a “DWTS” hoodie and a bucket hat reading, “Meet me on the dance floor.”

“Where have you been loca 😩,” her dance partner Ezra teased in the comments section.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Prepare For Yacht Rock Week

This week on “Dancing with the Stars,” Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa will be dancing a salsa to “I Can’t Go For That” by Hall & Oates.

I don’t even know what yacht rock is,” Stiles jokes in a social media post. “I have been on some [yachts], but only at work.”

“You know what, close enough for me,” Sosa quipped before the pair shared a high-five.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Were Visibly Upset After Second Week Tango

Last week, Stiles was visisbly disappointed in her tango when she received two points less than the week prior.

“My first week jitters were gone, [but I’m] not feeling great, to be honest,” she told USA TODAY. “But that’s, I guess, part of the process. We’ve got to just keep fighting and keep trying and learning.”

“I literally just had a big old cry-fest in my trailer, and he was sitting there with me patiently and sympathetically,” Stiles admitted about Sosa.

Acknowledging the “Save the Last Dance” actor is a perfectionist, Sosa revealed, “When things don’t go her way, it’s obviously a very tough blow for both of us.”

Ezra admitted he told her that these ups and downs are “inevitable” on “DWTS,” and that “mess ups are gonna happen,” but it’s how you come back from it.

“If there’s one thing about her, she’s an Aries. And if I know an Aries woman, it’s that they’re gonna have the comeback of the century,” he added. “So I’m very much looking forward to hopping in the studio tomorrow and looking forward to next week too.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.