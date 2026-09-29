Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveals He’s Open to Returning to ‘DWTS’: ‘I Will Entertain the Offer’

For longtime viewers of “Dancing With the Stars,” pro dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy remains a fan favorite.

Fans were understandably sad to see him leave the show in 2017, departing after the series’ 25th season.

However, nearly a decade after his exit, he’s confirming that he’d be open to returning to the dance floor to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy one more time.

He’ll ‘Entertain the Offer’

Play

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Chmerkovskiy reveals that he’d seriously consider returning if invited.

“I want to remove all ego out of this,” he tells the outlet. “Yes, I will entertain the offer.”

However, there’s also the matter of his other big project, the return of his Burn the Floor tour alongside wife (and fellow “DWTS” alum) Peta Murgatroyd.

“Maybe not between March and May of next year because we’re going to be very busy with Burn the Floor,” Chmerkovskiy added.

According to Chmerkovskiy, he and Murgatroyd will continue to be involved with with Burn the Floor beyond the dates of their 2027 North American tour, which could impede their availability for a potential return to the show.

“We have huge plans for Burn the Floor in upcoming time after this 2027 North American tour. So, it’s also possible that we’re not in a position to accept that anymore,” he adds. “But I will entertain the offer.”

A 17-Season Veteran

Getty Maksim Chmerkovskiy (L) and Peta Murgatroyd attend Great Wolf Lodge’s “The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure” red carpet event at Great Wolf Lodge on August 23, 2022 in Garden Grove, California.

If Chmerkovskiy does return to “Dancing With the Stars,” it would not be out of character for him.

He joined “DWTS” in the series’ second season, and left after the 15th.

He returned for Season 18, when he won his only Mirrorball Trophy to date with dance partner Meryl Davis, and then left the show again.

Finally, he returned for Season 23, and again for Season 25.

Here Comes the Judge?

However, there’s another capacity other than pro dancer in which Chmerkovskiy could return to “DWTS” — as a judge.

He served as a guest judge on “DWTS” back in 2013, and he subsequently joined Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” as a mentor and judge for that series’ 18th season.

In an interview with the “Trading Secrets” podcast back in June, Chmerkovskiy opened up about his desire to join the show’s judging panel.

“I really want to judge,” he shared. “I really want to contribute to that part of the show. If it’s not in the cards, fine.”

However, during that interview he also admitted he was open to returning as a dancer. “If it’s in the cards to say, ‘Hey, come back, be a pro,’ I’ll probably think about it,” he said.

“I do want to see myself perform. I do want to see if I can do it,” he said, but also pointed out just how demanding that role can be.

“This is a very freaking difficult job. From the outside it looks easy, but this is a 24/7, three months straight. You don’t see your family,” he added. “Peta and I were on the show together. We were in the same building and we didn’t see each other. We had a kid. It was insane.”