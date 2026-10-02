DWTS Pro Emma Slater Reveals Gnarly Injuries After Rehearsals

“Dancing With the Stars” requires quite a lot of stamina, hard work, and dedication. Unfortunately, even the most experienced dancers suffer injuries now and then. British dancer Emma Slater is no stranger to ballroom-related wounds.

As Emma and her celebrity partner, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson, prepare for the fourth week of the competition, she’s dealing with a few painful injuries.

See the video Emma shared with fans.

Emma Slater Has Been Through a Lot in the Rehearsal Studio

All dancers sustain injuries at one time or another. But DWTS season 35 is proving to be rough on Emma Slater. As the couples prepare for the fourth week of the competition, the 37-year-old showed off her latest injuries to fans.

“And this is just one leg 😅” the British dancer captioned a new Instagram upload.

“Tell me you’re a professional dancer without telling me you’re a professional dancer. I’ll go first,” Emma wrote over the video. She beams at the camera as the sun sets behind her.

The video cuts to Emma in the shower, focusing on her left leg stretched up against the wall. She shows fans the gnarly bruise below her knee and the missing nail on her big toe. The missing toenail looks quite glaring next to the rest of her toes, painted a soft light blue.

Right away, fans pointed out how painful things looked. But at the end of the day, the bruises and missing nail weren’t entirely unexpected.

“😭😭😭😭 wait until they see the fall HAHA,” her season 35 partner Jackson Olson joked in the comments.

“Living the dream 😂” season 34 contestant Elaine Hendrix laughed.

“Stunning….just don’t look down at the feet 😂” a fan chimed in.

Several Other Dancers Sustained Injuries This Year

During “Yacht Rock Night,” viewers saw several performers experience bumps and bruises during rehearsals. Skater Amber Glenn accidentally hit Pasha Pashkov in the nose with her elbow, resulting in some serious bleeding. Actress Julia Stiles also sustained a rib injury, which inhibited her ability to practice tricks and lifts.

“A huge part of it was my fault,” Pasha told Us Weekly about his injury. “This is the reason: it’s because we had a good run. We did a good run, beginning to end, and it’s one of those where you have 10 minutes left of the rehearsal, just leave and get some rest. And I was like, ‘Let’s do it one more time,’ and you need to know when to stop and when enough is enough.”

Amber Glenn felt terrible about the accident and broke down in tears. Thankfully, everyone pulled it together in time for their performances on Tuesday night.

Emma Slater and Jackson Olson return to the ballroom for “Dancing With the Stars” week four. On Tuesday, the top 12 couples will perform to Mariah Carey’s best hits. Jackson and Emma will be dancing the Waltz to “Without You.”

“Mariah Carey Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC. Vote for Jackson and Emma to keep them moving forward.