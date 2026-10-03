Do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Get to Pick Their Celeb Partners?

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is well underway. Right now, the top 12 are preparing for their new routines ahead of “Mariah Carey Night.“

As viewers enjoy watching their favorite teams perform, many are curious about what goes on behind the scenes. The chemistry between some couples is palpable, leading fans wondering if the pro dancers get to pick their partners.

The DWTS Producers Really Make the Magic Happen

The pros on “Dancing With the Stars” are responsible for choreographing the routines, coaching their celebrity partners, and doing everything in their power to make the celebs shine. But at the end of the day, they don’t have a say when it comes to getting their new partners.

“Typically, once we have a list of the pros that are gonna be on, we then, at some point, we’ll get the opportunity to hear who’s gonna be [on the show]. But it’s never final, right?” Alfonso Ribeiro told Us Weekly during season 34. “It’s ever-changing, and there were some pairings that were different three weeks ago.”

“Things continue to evolve as new people come in, and you realize, ‘Oh, actually, this is a better pairing than that pairing.’ And they work on it right up until the final day until [the stars and pros] meet each other,” the DWTS host added, noting the producers are “magical” at making the partnerships work.

Ultimately, a wide range of factors go into making the partnerships. Producers consider height, personalities, lifestyles, and so much more. The goal is to pair people who can work well together and produce magic on the ballroom floor.

Celebrities Are Allowed to Make Requests

Of course, the “Dancing With the Stars” team can’t honor every celebrity request. But they often do take into consideration when a celebrity wants a specific partner. Singer Taylor Hanson firmly requested Britt Stewart as his partner this year.

“I specifically asked the show. I said, ‘If you’re gonna pair me with anyone, I would like to be paired with Britt because she represents the spirit of why this show is great and why it is 35 seasons in,’” Hanson explained on the official DWTS podcast. “[They’re] like, ‘That’s your girl.’”

Likewise, reality star Sarah Jane Nader requested to partner with a woman this year. She teamed up with first-time pro Hailey Bills, though they were sadly eliminated during the two-part premiere.

Even though Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were eliminated during “Yacht Rock Night,” fans believe their friendship will last a lifetime. The pair had nothing but lovely things to say about each other in their exit interviews.

“Everybody’s so talented on the show. It’s insane. It’s crazy how talented these pros are, but I saw Britt and — I’m getting emotional now,” Taylor Hanson began to tear up on the DWTS podcast. “She has done what I’ve done, in a lot of ways, with dance for most her life. She’s thrown her heart at it, and that’s the thing most people avoid. And I think, all my heroes, that’s what they’ve done.”

The top 12 couples will perform to pop icon Mariah Carey’s biggest hits next week on Tuesday, October 6. Tune in and keep voting for your favorite couples to keep them moving forward in the competition.