Former DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Talks ‘Making History’ in Her Family

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Cheryl Burke has forged a stress-free, happy life for herself after retiring.

After retiring from the beloved competition show, the 42-year-old has explored other pursuits. She’s also spending time with loved ones and enjoying the simpler things in life.

While reflecting, Cheryl Burke also came to realize that she became a trailblazer in her family. See what the dancer had to say and what she hopes the future will hold.

Cheryl Burke Proudly Celebrates Her Freedom & Happiness

Cheryl Burke officially retired from “Dancing With the Stars” at the end of season 31. After 26 seasons competing on the show, she was ready to explore a new chapter.

After divorcing “Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence, Burke started over. She focused on her own interests and launched a new career as a beauty influencer.

Though things aren’t always simple, Cheryl Burke feels tremendously proud of the life she’s created. In fact, she’s made history in her family.

“Nobody handed me this life. I built it by choosing uncertainty over comfort every time it counted, and I’d do it all again,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum captioned a recent Instagram post.

“To every woman out here paying her own bills, coming home to her own space, and answering to no one but herself: you’re doing something the women before you could only dream about. Don’t take it for granted. Who else is the first in their family to live like this?👇🏼”

“First woman in my bloodline to be financially free and living alone,” Burke wrote over the photo as she applies lipstick. “No kids. No husband. Making history.”

Many fans cheered for the dancer in the comments.

“Yes!! And you rule at being single, Cheryl and I’m so proud of you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😊” one follower wrote, with several echoing similar sentiments.

The DWTS Champion Finds Contentment in Life

Going through a divorce in the public eye certainly isn’t easy. But now that break-up is behind her, Cheryl Burke sees life more clearly. She recently sat down with Kelly Rizzo to speak about finding peace and contentment in her life.

“I’ve never been single,” the 42-year-old vulnerably admitted. “I was a serial dater. The next one was lined up when I knew that it was rocky with the other one. Like there was not one day since I was 13, I don’t remember ever being single. That would scary for me to be alone.”

Burke went on to explain that she always felt like living a peaceful life would be boring. Now that she’s in her 40s, she has realized that isn’t the case at all.

“I’ve never not had drama in my life,” Burke noted. “I don’t find it boring. … God, I feel so content.”

“Dancing With the Stars” week five begins at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC. The theme for the evening is “Super Bowl Night.” Tune in and see the top 11 couples pay homage to the biggest halftime shows in the event’s history.