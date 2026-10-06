Will Smith’s Son Jaden Smith Photographed Rocking a Bold New Look During Paris Fashion Week

Jaden Smith has carved out a name for himself in the fashion industry, and he is celebrated for his bold style, but when he attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 6, he rocked a bold new look.

Jaden Smith Debuts New Hairstyle During Paris Fashion Week

Getty Actor Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

The actor has changed his hairstyle many times over the years, but for the event he wore dreadlocks with a deep side-parting, letting some of the hair fall over his face. He wore all-black: a leather jacket, black trousers, and pointy-toe boots. Smith doesn’t always smile when he poses for photos, but he looked incredibly happy to be at the show and smiled widely for the cameras.

Getty

Getty

Three days earlier, on October 3, Smith attended the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, France. This time, he had a different hairstyle, styled into an updo. He also wore an all-black outfit.

Getty Jaden Smith attends the BoF500 Gala

Getty

Smith’s attendance at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week has grabbed attention for years. In October 2022, he attended one of the shows, and he looked incredible in a daring, gladiator-inspired look. In a 2023 interview with WWD, he reflected on his outfit. “That was one of my favorite outfits I’ve ever worn. I felt so good. I call it the gladiator piece,” he said.

He continued, “There’s a little belt, and it wraps around your waist. And then I’m wearing my Louis Vuitton jeans with my New Balances and that awesome bag. I love the fact that I could wear this and show some skin. I love Nicolas’ [Ghesquière] world-building. He can build a world, and create codes and boundaries for himself and stay within those for an entire collection. And then also jump completely out of it into another universe.”

Jaden Smith’s Rise in the Fashion Industry

Getty

Smith experiments with his style, including wearing pieces traditionally reserved for women. In a 2016 interview with GQ, the former child star discussed his clothing choices. “I feel like people are kind of confused about gender norms. I feel like people don’t really get it. I’m not saying that I get it, I’m just saying that I’ve never seen any distinction,” he said. “I don’t see man clothes and woman clothes, I just see scared people and comfortable people.”

Smith is a regular at fashion events and was appointed creative director of French luxury fashion brand Christian Louboutin for their men’s line. In a statement, his role was described as to “oversee the creation of four collections annually across men’s shoes, leather goods, and accessories,” People reports.

“When I first met Jaden, I saw in him a natural fit for the Maison. His world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring, and his curiosity and openness are remarkable,” Christian Louboutin shared in a press release. “I felt that with his creative direction our men’s collection would evolve in an exciting and dynamic way.”