Netflix Unveils Emotion-Packed Trailer for Highly Anticipated Matthew Perry Docuseries: Watch

Netflix has just dropped the first trailer for “The One About Matthew Perry,” and “Friends” fans would be advised to keep a box of tissues handy.

The upcoming docuseries is “the first in-depth, definitive documentary about the beloved ‘Friends’ star, told by some of the people who knew him best,” reads a description from the series’ production company, Maxine Productions, via The Hollywood Reporter.

‘The One About Matthew Perry’

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The series is directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson, who helmed the blockbuster docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”

“Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time,” says Robertson.

“Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure,” she adds.

“Told through intimate testimonies from close family and friends, this documentary event reveals the real Matthew Perry — generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life — and the battles he fought to become the man behind the icon,” reads the logline. “A raw record of a life lived in full, and the honesty that became his greatest legacy.”

A Legacy of Laughter

Netflix

“From 1994 to 2004, across 236 episodes, Matthew Perry made the world laugh as Chandler Bing on the era-defining sitcom ‘Friends.‘ As the quick-witted, self-effacing heart of the series, Perry spun everyday anxieties into some of television’s most quoted lines — and became, for millions, their favorite Friend,” reads Netflix’s description of the three-part series.

“But the real-life Perry was just as outspoken about the pain behind the laughter, which stemmed from the battle with addiction he endured for much of his life. When he died following an accidental overdose, in October 2023, at age 54, the world mourned not only a comedic icon but an advocate whose candor about his illness had become a legacy of its own,” that description continues.

“Now that legacy is the subject of ‘The One About Matthew Perry,’ the first in-depth documentary about the actor, featuring some of the people who knew him best,” the description concludes.

Close Friends and Family Share Their Insights

Netflix Matthew Perry and Mia Perry Bowick

The series will feature new interviews with the late “Friends” star’s friends and co-stars, in addition to the insight of his younger sister, Mia Perry Bowick, a licensed psychotherapist, writer and speaker. In addition, the series utilizes unreleased photos and video footage from the Perry family’s private archive.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life — to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” Bowick says.

“As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be, and the work to which I’ve devoted my life,” she adds. “Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Netflix Matthew Perry

Among those interviewed for the series are Perry’s best friend of four decades Roger Castillo, who drove him to the “Friends” audition and had a front-row seat to his rise to stardom — and the demons he struggled with.

Others include longtime friend David Pressman, former NBC president Warren Littlefield, friend and co-star Kevin Pollak, and “Friends” writer/producer Jeff Strauss, who worked closely with Perry to shape the character of Chandler Bing.

“The One About Matthew Perry” debuts October 27 on Netflix.



