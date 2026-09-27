Presley Gerber Remembered as ‘An Angel’ 1 Week After His Passing

One week after Presley Gerber died at a Los Angeles area rehab facility, his ex-girlfriend, Cameron Rorrison, is remembering him as “an angel.’

Cameron’s Tribute

Rorrison took to social media on Saturday, September 26, to share her sweet memories of late ex-boyfriend Presley.

“I’ve had a difficult time finding the worlds as I feel like nothing I could say would ever do justice to the person Presley was. But I’d like for him to be remembered for a few things,” Rorrison began in a message shared to her Instagram Story, per TMZ. “Anyone who was lucky enough to have the gift of knowing Presley will know him and remember him for his wide open heart, his inspiring compassion, and incredible understanding.”

She added, “One of the most amazing things about him was his humanity and his unique way of making every person, no matter who, feel as brilliant and important as the next. An incredibly beautiful quality I have yet to see as honest and pure in another person since.”

Rorrison went on to call Presley “an angel in this life and will be in the next.”

“I hope you can feel the outpouring of love up there Pres,” she concluded, adding a red heart emoji.

Cameron and Presley were romantically linked from 2018 to 2020.

While little is known about their nearly two-year relationship, the pair were spotted together celebrating Cinco De Mayo at Cafe Habana in Malibu 2019.

In March 2020, after Presley received backlash for getting a face tattoo that read “MISUNDERSTOOD” across his cheek, then-girlfriend Cameron jumped in to defend him.

“His parents love it, by the way,” she can be heard saying in the background of a social media video, per Page Six.

More Tributes

Presley was found dead on Sunday, September 20. While his death is currently under investigation, the cause of death is suspected to be a drug overdose.

The 27-year-old had been very open about his battles with drugs and mental health.

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said during a 2023 appearance on the “Studio 22” podcast.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from friends, family and former flames.

Former “Summer House” star Lexi Wood—who briefly dated the late model—wrote, “It’s hard to put into words what it means to lose someone who was such a meaningful part of my life for so many years. Through every chapter and every version of our relationship, friendship was always at the core of it.”

“Everyone who loved Presley and was loved by him knows he was one of the kindest, most open, loving and courageous people,” she added via Instagram. “He loved so deeply, so purely, was incredibly romantic and thoughtful.”

Ex-girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio simply wrote, “♥️ Rest easy king…Love you so much Pres…connected for life…I’ll talk to you soon.”