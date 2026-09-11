Apple Martin’s Mystery Man Has an Unexpected Life Outside Hollywood

Speculation about Apple Martin’s boyfriend intensified after she was photographed sharing a kiss with him in the Hamptons over Labor Day weekend.

EntertainmentNow previously reported on the affectionate outing, but at the time, the identity of Martin’s mystery man remained unclear.

Since then, multiple outlets have identified him as Moshe Levi, ending the first round of speculation that began after paparazzi caught the pair sharing an affectionate moment during a Hamptons shopping trip.

The sighting sparked interest in the private life of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s daughter. However, it turns out Levi isn’t new to the story. He appears to have been by Martin’s side for more than a year, mostly outside the public eye.

The Life Apple Martin’s Boyfriend Leads Outside Hollywood

Apple Martin’s boyfriend, Moshe Levi, has a different background from hers, one largely removed from the entertainment-industry world she grew up around.

The pair attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, where Levi studied economics and business and graduated in April 2025. Martin graduated a year later, in May 2026, with a bachelor’s degree in law, history and society, according to Page Six.

Before Vanderbilt, Levi’s education took him across several countries. He attended the bilingual International School of Monaco before studying at Radley College, a boarding school in England, where he played competitive soccer and cricket.

Levi also speaks English, Spanish and French, as well as some Italian. His family is from Peru, where Levi and his relatives launched MOSHA in 2019. The nonprofit focuses on expanding educational opportunities for underprivileged children across the country.

That background puts Levi on a different professional path from Martin, who has increasingly stepped into the entertainment world herself. After modeling for fashion campaigns, she is now preparing to make her feature-film acting debut in Nancy Meyers’ upcoming movie, commonly referred to as “Paris Paramount.” Martin was photographed on the set of the film in July alongside Owen Wilson.

The Relationship Has Been Developing for Over a Year

Given the recent headlines about the pair, it would be easy to assume Apple Martin and Moshe Levi just became an item, but available evidence suggests their relationship goes back much further.

Page Six reports that the two have been together since at least their college days, while sources told the Daily Mail that they met more than a year ago at Vanderbilt.

Martin herself offered a subtle glimpse of the relationship in May when she shared an Instagram Story featuring a man who appeared to be Levi embracing her from behind, although she did not publicly identify him.

The couple was also photographed together on a Hamptons beach in August 2025, suggesting their latest outing was far from their first. Sources told the Daily Mail that Levi has also visited Martin on the set of her upcoming Nancy Meyers movie while she was filming, offering another indication that he has quietly been part of her life as she begins her acting career.

Apple Martin’s Boyfriend Already Knows Her Famous Family

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses Martin attend A24’s “Marty Supreme” New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Martin has yet to publicly introduce Levi as her boyfriend, but he appears to have already spent time around her famous family. Levi attended Martin’s Vanderbilt graduation in May, where Paltrow, Chris Martin, her brother Moses Martin and stepfather Brad Falchuk were also present.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 11: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attend the 3rd annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala benefiting J/P HRO presented by Giorgio Armani at Montage Beverly Hills on January 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization)

Sources cited by the Daily Mail claim Paltrow and Chris think highly of Levi and have spent time with him on multiple occasions. One source described him as coming from a “good family that wants to make a difference in the world,” while another claimed his life outside Hollywood is part of what appeals to Martin’s family.

Those assessments have not been publicly confirmed by Paltrow or Chris. For now, Martin and Levi appear content to keep their relationship relatively low-key. Neither has publicly discussed the romance, even as their recent Hamptons outing and Levi’s newly revealed identity bring considerably more attention their way.