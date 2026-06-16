Regina Hall Reveals Octavia Spencer Told Her What She Thought About Her ‘Ma’ Wig in New ‘Scary Movie’

Actress Regina Hall has revealed what Octavia Spencer thought about her wearing a “Ma” wig in the new “Scary Movie” offering.

Hall, 55, has played Brenda Meeks in the horror parody franchise since the opening instalment in 2000. In the latest one, released on June 5 this year, she has chaneled Spencer’s eponymous unhinged character, Sue Ann “Ma” Ellington, from the 2019 psychological horror movie.

Per IMDb, the plot of “Ma” is as follows: “A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.”

In the new “Scary Movie,” Brenda Meeks wears a bob wig and her performance leans into Ellington’s unstable traits. In a recent chat with People, Hall revealed what Spencer, 56, thought of her tribute to the character.

Regina Hall Says Octavia Spencer Gave Her ‘The Sweetest Shoutout’

Getty Regina Hall.

In her chat with People, Regina Hall said, “I love Octavia! I mean, I actually loved the movie ‘Ma.'”

She added, “I thought she was so great in it. So, in terms of theme, it was wonderful to use her. And she was so great. She’s like, ‘You got my wig?’ So I love Octavia. She’s great. She literally gave the sweetest shoutout.”

Hall also told the publication that Spencer said it was “a surprise” to see her character receiving a nod in the new “Scary Movie” film.

Spencer had earlier taken to Instagram to comment on the nod.

Getty Octavia Spencer.

The actress reposted a reel in which Hall, in-character as Brenda Meeks and mimicking Sue Ann Ellington’s famous “don’t make me drink alone” line from “Ma,” said, “Don’t make me see Scary Movie by myself!”

Spencer captioned the post, “Don’t make @morereginahall go see @scarymovie alone!! I was wondering what happened to my Ma wig 🤔😂.”

Hall commented on the repost, saying, “Don’t worry @octaviaspencer, your wig is safe with me, ‘the other ma’!🤣🤣❤️” while the official “Scary Movie” account commented, “thanks for lending your bob.”

It certainly seems as though Spencer approved of the “Scary Movie” send-up of her iconic character.

‘Scary Movie’ Is Performing Well at the Box Office

Getty The “Scary Movie” premiere.

The new “Scary Movie” is proving to be a success with cinema-goers.

Despite its poor 24% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a much more positive audience score of 66% on the same platform.

Moreover, per Box Office Mojo, it has grossed over $172 million worldwide at the time of writing. Given that it only cost around $30 million to make (per Deadline), it’s already a major financial success — and it still has a while to go before it leaves theaters, so it should earn considerably more than that.

In the new movie, per IMDb, “Two friends find themselves caught up in mayhem involving killers, monsters and supernatural creatures once again.”

Suffice it to say, it’s good old-fashioned silly spoof fun, and you should definitely go and see it if you haven’t already.