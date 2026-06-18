Tyra Banks Is Heading Back to Reality TV and Social Media Has Mixed Opinions

Earlier this year, Netflix released the highly anticipated documentary Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, and viewers certainly had lots to say about the legendary America’s Next Top Model show, especially as it pertained to Tyra Banks. There were a few former judges and contestants of the reality TV hit who had much to share about their experiences on the series. Unfortunately for Banks, their stories ultimately painted her in a very unflattering light, hence her newly launched lawsuit against the streaming giant.

Fast forward to today, June 18, and it appears that while she lets lawyers wade through the mud of the lawsuit, she’ll be making her way back to reality TV. Although it’s not in the reboot of ANTM that she teased in the documentary, her next gig still sees her on a long-time fan-favorite.

Tyra Banks to Be Recurring Judge on ‘Project Runway’

Disney

Freeform announced in a press release on June 18 that Project Runway Season 22 debuts on July 9 at 9:30 PM ET/PT on the cable network, and the season premiere will be available to stream shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu. Not only that, but Banks has been slated as a recurring judge for the brand-new season, sitting alongside returning judges Heidi Klum, Law Roach, and Nina Garcia. Designer Christian Siriano is back as mentor for the contestants, guiding them through the various challenges.

Interestingly enough, another model with ANTM ties is appearing on Season 22 as a guest judge. Enter Winnie Harlow. No word on whether or not Banks and Harlow will be judging together in the same episode. Other guest judges include: Ciara, Fausto Puglisi, Ice Spice, Iman, Kiernan Shipka, Niecy Nash, Nina Dobrev, Sergio Hudson, and Willy Chavarria.

In addition to the star-powered judging panel, the reality TV show is also gearing up to welcome a host of celebrity guests. Fans can expect to see appearances from Summer House alum Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo, Dancing with the Stars personalities Val Chmerkovskiy and Julianne Hough, and a host of other familiar faces. Check out a trailer for the season below. It appears Roach and Banks may clash.

Social Media Has Mixed Feelings on Tyra Banks’ Return to TV

Again, the previously mentioned Netflix documentary by and large didn’t do any favors for Banks in terms of public perception. So understandably, there is a variety of opinions on her upcoming time on Project Runway Season 22. While some Banks fans are excited to welcome her back to TV, others have raised eyebrows. Take a look at a few comments found on X.

Call me crazy: this panel would work great judging both Project Runway AND ANTM. If they bring it back, just swap Heidi for Tyra to host. Could work great as sister shows. https://t.co/mvzDIzn3mH— Dylan (@SlightlyBittah) June 18, 2026

The Tyra Banks PR branding Begins. The first step was the lawsuit. Now it’s getting back on reality tv. Project Runway. https://t.co/7cW76rAN40 pic.twitter.com/oTO5egdXHR— ALIEN SUPERSTAR!!! (@imissportmore) June 18, 2026

Remember, episodes of the new season of Project Runway air first on Freeform, before becoming available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. By the way, as of publication, there are no updates as it pertains to a possible ANTM reboot. So those hoping to see one will just have to hang onto hope for now. There’s no telling what the future may hold.