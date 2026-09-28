‘Jersey Shore’ Star Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend in Las Vegas

Pauly D and Nikki Hall are taking the next step in their relationship.

The “Jersey Shore” star reportedly proposed to his longtime girlfriend during a romantic moment in Las Vegas, the city that has become central to his life and career as a successful DJ.

The engagement marks a major milestone for the couple, whose journey began on reality television before developing into a lasting partnership away from the cameras.

Pauly D Proposed to Nikki Hall in Las Vegas

According to Parade, Pauly popped the question during a romantic Las Vegas proposal.

The location was a fitting choice for the MTV personality, whose DJ career has included a long-running Las Vegas residency and frequent appearances at some of the city’s best-known clubs.

Although Pauly and Nikki have shared portions of their relationship with viewers, they have also become more selective about what they reveal publicly. That balance has allowed their romance to develop beyond the storylines that initially brought them together.

Pauly and Nikki Met on a Reality Show.

Pauly first met Nikki in 2019 when she competed on the inaugural season of MTV’s “Double Shot at Love,” a dating series featuring Pauly and his “Jersey Shore” castmate Vinny Guadagnino.

Nikki and Pauly quickly formed a strong connection, but he didn’t choose her in the first-season finale. Their story did not end there.

Nikki returned for the show’s second season in 2020, and the pair eventually gave their relationship another chance. They officially began dating after reconnecting and subsequently quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spending that extended period together helped transform their reality-show connection into a serious relationship.

Their Romance Continued ‘Jersey Shore’

After becoming a couple, Nikki joined Pauly for appearances on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” She developed relationships with his longtime castmates while giving viewers a closer look at the more personal side of the famously energetic DJ.

Nikki later stepped back from filming, allowing the couple to maintain more privacy while remaining together. Their relationship continued away from the show, despite periodic fan speculation about their status.

Pauly also reached another important milestone when he introduced Nikki to his daughter, Amabella Sophia, whom he shares with Amanda Markert. He later said Nikki and Amabella loved each other and described their introduction as the biggest relationship milestone the couple had reached at that point.

Pauly Previously Said They Were Not Rushing Marriage

The engagement may surprise viewers who remember Pauly repeatedly insisting that he and Nikki were not in a hurry to marry.

Over the years, he explained that they preferred to enjoy their relationship without letting outside pressure dictate their timeline. The couple continued building a life together while avoiding promises about when—or whether—an engagement would happen.

Now, several years after their televised first meeting, Pauly and Nikki appear ready for their next chapter.

Their love story did not follow the traditional path promised by a reality dating competition. Instead, it survived an initial rejection, a second chance, quarantine, and life in the public eye—eventually leading to a romantic proposal in the city Pauly calls home.