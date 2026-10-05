Which ‘GH’ Alum Says ‘Nothing Could Prepare Me for This’? Co-Stars and Fans Offer Comfort

For many people, a beloved pet is family, a constant companion through everyday routines, major changes, and difficult moments. Saying goodbye to that presence can bring a grief that is deeply personal, especially after years of sharing a life together.

One former “General Hospital” actor has opened up about that pain in a tribute honoring the companion who spent 12 years by his side. His message has brought support from fellow soap stars and “GH” fans.

Read on for his loving remembrance and the messages of comfort offered by the daytime community.

Adrian J Anchondo Honors His Beloved Dog Mochi

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a heartfelt tribute from former co-star Adrian J Anchondo.

The duo highlighted his words, “I’ve Experienced A Lot Of Loss In My Life, But Nothing Could Prepare Me For This.”

Anchondo shared that his beloved dog, Mochi, had passed away, describing the place his longtime companion held in his life.

“Mochi was my best friend for 12 years and the closest thing I may ever have to a son. Thank you to everyone who loved him, and took care of him, and for all the love you’ve shown me through this. Thank you @littlecolton for holding me through it all. I will try my best to keep my promise to my little Mochi and be okay.”

His message thanked those who had cared for Mochi and supported him through the loss. He also expressed gratitude to his boyfriend, Colton Little, who portrayed Andrew Donovan on “Days of Our Lives,” for being there during this difficult time.

“GH” viewers will remember Anchondo as Marco Rios, the son of Jenz Sidwell. He portrayed the character from March 2025 until Marco’s storyline ended in March 2026. Marco was romantically involved with Dr. Lucas Jones at the time of his death.

In this tribute, however, Anchondo’s focus was on a relationship from his own life: the enduring bond he shared with Mochi.

His ‘General Hospital’ Co-Stars Offer Comfort

Several members of the “GH” cast responded with messages of love and sympathy.

Eden McCoy, who portrays Josslyn Jacks, acknowledged the lasting significance of Anchondo’s connection with Mochi.

“I’m so sorry. Beautiful bond you shared and will exist forever,” she wrote.

Van Hansis, who portrayed Anchondo’s onscreen partner, Dr. Lucas Jones, offered a simple message of support.

“So much love to you,” he commented.

Tanisha Harper, who portrays Jordan Ashford, also reached out.

“Sending all the love your way, friend,” she wrote.

Together with Burton and Anderson’s repost, those messages reflected the care his daytime co-stars provided during this heartbreaking loss.

‘GH’ Fans Share Memories of Their Own Cherished Pets

“General Hospital” fans also responded with condolences, and several shared experiences that helped them relate to Anchondo’s loss.

“It’s a pain that never goes away. I lost my fur baby 3.5 yrs ago and l miss her daily!” one commenter wrote.

Another remembered a beloved dog named Maddie.

“This is an unbearable pain. I lost my dog, Maddie last July. I try to remember all the joy she brought me, but my heart aches for her. I am sorry for your loss.”

“Sorry for your loss, I know that pain it never goes away,” another fan added.

One viewer encouraged Anchondo to hold close the memories of his years with Mochi.

“If only we had them for our entire lives. So very sorry. Immerse yourself in every memory.”

These comments reflected the different ways fans remember their own pets, while offering support to a fan-favorite soap star during his own loss.

Anchondo’s tribute honored Mochi as his best friend and a treasured part of his family. Our heartfelt condolences go out to him during this difficult time.