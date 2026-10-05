Could This ‘GH’ Procedure Change More Than a Familiar Face? Fans Predict a Romantic Twist

Leaving Port Charles for medical treatment doesn’t mean the drama will stay behind. When a hospital crisis, divided loyalties, and an unexpected offer of help collide, even a decision about recovery can become complicated.

One “General Hospital” character now faces that choice, and viewers have plenty to say about it. Some are ready for the storyline to move forward, while others see a meaningful opportunity for healing. Then there are the fans wondering whether the person offering assistance could become more than a friend.

Could this treatment lead to a fresh start in more ways than one? Read on to find out whose next move has “General Hospital” fans predicting trouble and possible romance.

Michael Offers Jordan a Path to Treatment

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts to discuss Jordan Ashford’s possible procedure.

“NEW FACE, SAME OLD PROBLEMS? Will Jordan’s Procedure Go Off Without A Hitch? Will It Even Matter Given The Drama She’ll Come Home To?” the duo wrote.

As “General Hospital” fans know, Michael Corinthos wants to send Jordan to the same European burn clinic where he received treatment. However, Jordan is reluctant to leave while her boyfriend, Curtis Ashford, is hospitalized after being attacked in prison.

An attack targeting Sidwell also caught Curtis in the crossfire. With much of Port Charles suspecting Sonny Corinthos ordered it, Jordan’s concern for Curtis has become tangled in the debate over Sonny’s possible involvement.

Jordan also argued with Assistant District Attorney Justine Turner about letting Sonny off the hook, adding another confrontation to an already stressful situation.

For Jordan, the opportunity to address her scars comes at a difficult time. Leaving for treatment would mean stepping away while Curtis is recovering and questions about the attack remain.

One fan was skeptical that the procedure would unfold smoothly, responding to the post’s question with, “Of course not. its a soap. lol.”

Fans Debate Whether the Scar Storyline Has Run Its Course

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Several “General Hospital” fans expressed frustration with the storyline, with some focusing on the makeup used to portray Jordan’s injuries.

“They are probably getting tired of having to put the scars on for every episode. Lol,” one viewer wrote.

Another joked, “I think that the scars are moving around.”

“Tired of the fake scars. Let’s move on,” a fan added.

Other responses were more dismissive, including one commenter who called the storyline “desperate” and referred to Jordan’s injury as a “boo-boo.”

But not everyone felt the treatment lacked significance. One viewer brought the conversation back to Jordan’s perspective.

“It matters to the character who wants to look in the mirror and be happy with herself,” the fan wrote.

That response offered a different way to view the decision. While some viewers are tired of the storyline’s presentation, others see Jordan’s recovery as something that matters to her beyond the surrounding relationship drama.

Her confrontation with Justine also drew criticism. One commenter said the argument frustrated them before turning to broader complaints about how the show discusses Sonny’s history.

The fan wrote, “Well, today Jordan pissed me off coming at Justine like that. Actually, the writers are pissin me off because how is it everybody still blaming Sonny for Morgan.”

As a result, even a post about Jordan’s treatment became another outlet for viewers’ objections to both current and past storylines.

Could Jordan’s Recovery Bring Her Closer to Michael?

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Some “General Hospital” fans are looking beyond the procedure itself and wondering whether Michael’s assistance could lead to a romantic connection.

“She will get the scars fixed, and sparks will happen between her and Michael,” one viewer predicted.

Another imagined a more dramatic change, suggesting Jordan might return with a new appearance and that her relationship with Curtis could end.

Those possibilities remain fan speculation. Michael’s offer of help does not confirm a romance, but their shared experience with burns gives viewers a reason to consider whether the storyline could bring them closer.

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One commenter also made a playful connection to Michael’s own return from treatment.

“Well, they gave Michael a new face, and he’s a new guy hehe,” the fan wrote.

The joke referenced the casting change surrounding Michael’s recovery. Chad Duell portrayed him when he suffered severe burns, while Rory Gibson took over the role when Michael returned from the European burn unit.

Whether Jordan accepts the offer or stays close to Curtis, fans are already imagining what her decision might mean. Will the clinic simply become part of her recovery, or could Michael’s support open the door to a different future?