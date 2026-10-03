Who Was Sonny Corinthos’ One True Love? ‘GH’ Fans Give Their Unfiltered Opinions

Sonny Corinthos has had no shortage of romances during his years in Port Charles. From passionate reunions to devastating breakups, his relationships have given “General Hospital” fans plenty to debate. But when it comes to naming his one true love, the answer depends on who you ask.

For some viewers, one woman still stands out. Their connection began long before Port Charles, and a second chance at love brought the promise of a future they never got to share. Even years later, fans haven’t forgotten the romance or the tragedy that surrounded it.

So, which of Sonny’s former flames still has viewers calling her his true love? Read on to find out who has fans talking and why their story remains so memorable.

A Wedding Throwback Has Fans Remembering Sonny’s Lost Love

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a good old blast from the past with fans.

The duo revisited Sonny Corinthos and Kate Howard’s disastrous 2008 wedding, recalling how a shot rang out just after the bride made it down the aisle and reached her groom.

The scene brought back strong feelings for viewers who still hold the couple close to their hearts.

“Sonny’s true love. So angry that they killed her off,” one fan wrote.

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Others remembered the storyline as an example of the soap drama they loved watching.

“This was an incredible time in General Hospital writing. I miss the drama so much,” another commented.

“Lovvvved this storyline!!” a viewer added.

Kate survived the shooting, but the interrupted ceremony became another painful chapter in a romance that had begun long before either character arrived in Port Charles.

Sonny and Kate’s Love Story Began in Bensonhurst

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Megan Ward made her “General Hospital” debut as Kate Howard in May 2007. As the editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine, Kate had built a life that appeared far removed from Sonny’s Bensonhurst roots.

However, viewers eventually learned that Kate was actually Constanza Louise Falconeri, known as Connie, Sonny’s high school girlfriend from Bensonhurst, New York.

As teenagers, Sonny and Connie had planned to run away together. But when the night arrived, Connie stood him up, and the two lost contact for years.

Their reunion in Port Charles gave them another chance at a relationship. It also brought Sonny’s complicated history with the Falconeri family back into focus.

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Connie’s cousin, Olivia Falconeri, had a son with Sonny when they were teenagers. Sonny didn’t learn about their child, Dante Falconeri, until Dante was an adult working as an undercover police officer investigating his organization.

Dante arrived in Port Charles in 2009, after Sonny and Kate’s disastrous wedding. Neither man knew they were father and son when Sonny discovered Dante was a police officer and shot him in the chest. Olivia revealed their connection afterward.

Sonny’s history with the Falconeri cousins had followed him into adulthood, connecting his rekindled romance to a family secret with devastating consequences.

Connie’s Tragic Death Still Upsets Fans

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Although Kate survived being shot at her wedding, the character’s story ended in another tragedy in 2013.

Ava Jerome killed Connie in her Crimson office after Connie discovered that Derek Wells was actually Ava’s brother, Julian Jerome, a member of the notorious Jerome crime family.

That loss still resonates with viewers who wanted Sonny and Connie to have a lasting future together. For the fan calling her Sonny’s “true love,” frustration over her death remains part of remembering their romance.

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The family connections became even more tangled when Sonny later had a daughter, Avery Corinthos, with Ava. Yes, the woman who had killed Connie.

From a teenage plan to run away together to a wedding interrupted by gunfire, Sonny and Connie’s relationship rarely had an easy path. For some viewers, that unfinished love story still holds a special place in “GH” history.

Sonny has always been a ladies’ man, so while some fans believe Connie/Kate was his one true love, there’s certainly a case to be made for Carly, Brenda, and several other women from his past. Who do you think holds that title?