Which ‘GH’ Storyline Has Fans Reaching for the Fast-Forward Button? Viewers Call Out the Hypocrisy

“General Hospital” fans expect conflict, accusations, and complicated loyalties. But when a storyline starts feeling too familiar, some viewers lose patience and reach for the fast-forward button.

That’s the reaction from some fans watching one of Port Charles’ most recognizable residents face another round of suspicion. They’re frustrated with the accusations, questioning a family member’s right to judge, and hoping someone else will offer a little understanding before passing judgment.

Could this latest conflict fracture a family, or will one younger relative help bridge the divide? Read on to find out which storyline has “General Hospital” fans speaking out.

Sonny Faces Suspicion and ‘GH’ Fans Are Tired of It

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“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to discuss the latest controversy surrounding Sonny Corinthos.

Despite Sonny supposedly stepping away from his role as a crime boss, a hit targeting Sidwell has put him back under scrutiny. Sidwell’s cellmate, Curtis Ashford, was also caught in the crossfire, and suspicion has spread to Sonny’s own family.

For some viewers, watching Sonny face another round of accusations feels repetitive.

“Hate this! Why always fault Sonny!!!” one fan commented.

“Here we go again. Tired story of everyone hating Sonny,” another wrote.

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One commenter defended him outright, writing, “But Sonny is innocent! Drew and Ava set him up.”

Another explained that frustration with the storyline was affecting how much of the show they watched.

“Sorry hating this arc totally. I record on dvr but am finding I’m fast forwarding most of the last couple of episodes,” the viewer shared, describing the idea of everyone pursuing or trying to frame Sonny as “utterly annoying.”

Those fans want Sonny to get a fair hearing. However, his history with one family member makes the question of trust especially complicated.

Fans Question Dante’s Judgment, but His History With Sonny Runs Deep

Burton and Anderson pointed to a painful chapter in Sonny and Dante Falconeri’s relationship that could explain Dante’s doubts.

“ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: Maybe Dante Should Have Reminded Papa ‘I Do Bad Things For A Good Reason’ Sonny That HE SHOT HIM POINT-BLANK IN THE CHEST,” they wrote, suggesting that the shooting might explain his difficulty believing Sonny’s claims of innocence.

As longtime “GH” viewers will remember, Sonny shot Dante in the chest at point-blank range after discovering that he had infiltrated Sonny’s organization as an undercover police officer.

At the time, neither man knew they were father and son. They have since spent years building a relationship, but that bond doesn’t erase their violent history.

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Still, some Sonny supporters questioned whether Dante was applying the same standards to himself.

“Dante is full of himself he broke the law protecting Rocco how quick he forgets Family first Dante always he’s your dad get off your mighty horse,” one commenter wrote.

For that viewer, Dante’s actions to protect his own son made his judgment of Sonny feel hypocritical. Others remained frustrated with the broader pattern of Sonny’s family doubting him.

The confrontation between father and son then took an even more personal turn. During their argument, Sonny told Dante that he “doesn’t want a son like him.”

Unfortunately, someone else arrived just in time to hear it.

Could Gio Remain in Sonny’s Corner?

Gio Palmieri, Dante’s son and Sonny’s grandson, was opening the front door when he overheard Sonny’s hurtful words to his father.

That moment pulled another generation into the conflict and raised questions about where Gio’s loyalties might fall.

Burton and Anderson shared another take on their Stone Cold and the Jackal pages, describing Gio as having “GOLDEN RETRIEVER ENERGY” and asking whether he might remain loyal to Sonny.

Several fans hoped he would give his grandfather a chance.

“Apparently Dante doesn’t want to see the good in Sonny. Hopefully Gio will believe his Grandfather!!” one viewer commented.

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Another predicted that Gio would stay supportive while considering his own turbulent relationship with Dante, including Dante’s earlier view of him as a troubling influence on Rocco.

“He’ll definitely want to hear Sonny out before condemning him,” the commenter added.

“I hope Gio believes Sonny. Everyone else is getting on my last nerve,” another fan wrote, also saying they expected to fast-forward through much of the show for a while.

Other viewers offered shorter declarations of support, including “Poor Sonny” and “I am on sonny side.”

For these “General Hospital” fans, the latest accusations have brought more frustration than suspense. But Gio now has both Sonny’s claims of innocence and the words he directed at Dante to consider. Will he stand by his grandfather, side with his father, or find himself caught between them?