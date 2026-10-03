Paul McCartney Reveals More Details About His Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Performance

Paul McCartney is giving fans a closer look at his memorable performance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding.

The Beatles’ lead vocalist, 84, broke down the details of the special night during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Friday, October 2.

McCartney revealed that Swift, 36, personally requested that he perform the Beatles’ 1964 hit “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at the wedding.

But the singer said he had a request of his own for the former “The Voice” mentor.

“I said, you should sing along, and you should sing it to your man,” McCartney told Kimmel as the audience laughed.

Paul McCartney Performed Beatles’ Hit at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding

McCartney reportedly performed the fan-favorite song at Swift and Kelce’s wedding, making the occasion a historic moment for the Beatles as well.

According to People, the legendary singer dusted off one of the band’s biggest hits, “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” for the first time in over 60 years. Longtime Swift mentor Stevie Nicks also performed at the wedding, per the outlet.

In 2024, McCartney was spotted at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, where fans showered him with friendship bracelets.

Swift returned the love two years later when she attended the legendary singer’s concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Previously, McCartney was asked if he would give Swift some advice, as she appears to have accomplished the same level of global fame.

“You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame,” McCartney said during an interview with BBC Sounds on Sunday, May 24. “The worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had, but I don’t think she needs any advice to tell you the truth.”

Travis Kelce Belted Out a Few Tunes, Too

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

While it’s unclear whether Swift joined McCartney for a duet, Kelce showed off his own singing skills at the wedding.

During the July 21 episode of the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast,” the groom’s brother, Jason Kelce, revealed that Travis can definitely sing.

“Yeah, Trav can sing. Trav has always being able to carry a tune,” Jason, 38, said. “Obviously, paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay. I think the Tuckers definitely have us beat in beer pong, I know that. I don’t know if I’ve ever met a better beer pong player than Ross Tucker. So, we can sing all right. Trav is very good. But, yeah.”

In August, a report from Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice claimed that the NFL superstar may soon follow in the footsteps of his wife by venturing into the country music industry.

According to the outlet, Kelce’s surprise performance at his Madison Square Garden wedding to Swift may have been his first public move toward launching an entirely new career.

“Travis has been talking about making a country album for months,” a source told the outlet. “The wedding performance wasn’t just a fun moment—it was a test run. He was singing in front of the biggest names in music, and he wanted to see how it felt.”