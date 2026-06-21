‘Bachelorette’ Alum Blake Horstmann Marries ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli have officially said “I do.”

The former “Bachelorette” contestant and “Love Is Blind” star tied the knot on June 20 during an intimate destination wedding in Croatia, according to Us Weekly. The ceremony brought together family, friends and several familiar faces from the reality TV world, including Jason Tartick, Astrid Loch, Alexa Lemieux, Colleen Reed and Raven Ross.

The wedding marks a major milestone for the couple, whose relationship began far away from the shows that first made them famous.

Horstmann and Gibelli met while filming season 1 of Paramount+’s “All Star Shore” in late 2021 and quietly began dating that December. The pair kept their romance private for several months because the series had not yet aired.

Looking back on that period, Horstmann previously said there was a silver lining to keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

“We had to first keep basically six months of our relationship private,” he told Us Weekly in 2022. “We could just kind of be ourselves.”

The reality star added that it was still difficult at times because “it’s never fun to hide the person you love.”

From Reality TV Heartbreak to Building a Family

Before finding each other, both Horstmann and Gibelli experienced highly publicized relationship ups and downs on reality television.

Horstmann competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of “The Bachelorette” before later appearing on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Gibelli, meanwhile, became a breakout star on season 1 of “Love Is Blind,” where she got engaged to Damian Powers before their relationship ultimately ended.

Their connection on “All Star Shore” quickly turned into something more serious.

Per Us Weekly, Horstmann often credited communication as one of the biggest strengths in their relationship. He said the couple focused on talking through disagreements rather than holding grudges and rarely found themselves having the same argument twice.

The couple reached another major milestone in November 2023 when they announced they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Heath, arrived in March 2024.

Gibelli later made it clear she hoped their family would continue growing.

“I want the whole basketball team. I really do,” she told Us Weekly in August 2024, joking that she was ready for another baby almost immediately after welcoming Heath.

That same year brought another life-changing moment when Horstmann proposed during a trip to Madrid, Spain, in October 2024.

Following the engagement, Gibelli told People, “As soon as I met Blake, I knew he was my soulmate.”

A Destination Wedding Years in the Making

The couple spent much of the past year preparing for their wedding celebration.

In July 2025, they revealed plans for a destination wedding and explained that they wanted the event to feel intimate and personal. Gibelli told Us Weekly she loved the idea of celebrating with only their closest loved ones.

Earlier this month, the pair shared another wedding update when they obtained their marriage license in Colorado. According to People, they intentionally left the document unsigned so they could complete the official signing during their wedding ceremony.

The outing turned into a memorable pre-wedding date day, complete with a rented McLaren convertible and a scenic drive through the Colorado mountains. Gibelli later described it as an opportunity for the couple to spend quality time together before their big day.

At the time, Horstmann said they were “one step closer to being husband and wife,” while Gibelli summed up the milestone with a simple message.

“Next stop, the altar!”