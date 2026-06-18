Former ‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Former “Bachelorette” star Andi Dorfman is getting ready to grow her family once again.

Dorfman announced on June 18 that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Blaine Hart. The reality TV alum shared the news on Instagram alongside a carousel of family photos featuring Hart and the couple’s daughter, Harper.

The sweet snapshots showed Harper holding sonogram photos while sporting a denim jacket with “Big Sister” printed across the back. Other photos captured Dorfman and Hart sharing a kiss as they celebrated the family’s next chapter.

“Harper, the BIG SIS coming this fall! So grateful for baby #2 to join the crew,” Dorfman captioned the post. “These are truly what our dreams are made of 🥹🥰.”

The announcement quickly drew congratulatory messages from several familiar faces from Bachelor Nation.

Former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin wrote, “Yay! Congrats to you all, Harper is going to be such a sweet big sis ❤️.”

Hannah Brown also shared her excitement, commenting, “Yayy!! Congrats!! ❤️.”

Ali Fedotowsky joined in, writing, “So exciting! Congratulations to your sweet fam!”

The baby on the way will be the second child for Dorfman and Hart, who welcomed daughter Harper in December 2024.

Andi Dorfman Previously Opened Up About Harper’s Difficult Birth

The pregnancy announcement comes less than two years after Dorfman and Hart became first-time parents.

According to People, Dorfman announced Harper’s birth in December 2024 after enduring a 28-hour labor. At the time, she shared a photo of herself and Hart holding their newborn daughter’s hand and wrote, “We are officially a party of 3.”

Dorfman later revealed that Harper’s arrival was more complicated than she initially expected. According to Us Weekly, labor appeared to be progressing smoothly at first before stalling for several hours.

“My water broke, I was dilated, epidural was stellar and we ordered some dinner, expecting baby girl’s arrival within a few hours,” Dorfman recalled.

However, after spending hours pushing, Harper was born in distress and required medical attention shortly after birth.

“We were obviously quite panicked but knew she was in good hands,” Dorfman said, later explaining that her daughter had become stressed during labor and briefly needed treatment in the NICU before reuniting with her parents.

The Reality Star Has Been Candid About Her Postpartum Challenges

Since becoming a mother, Dorfman has also been open about the realities of postpartum recovery.

In April 2025, she admitted that adjusting to life after childbirth proved more difficult than pregnancy itself. Per Us Weekly, Dorfman struggled with hormonal changes, exhaustion and the physical demands that came with caring for a newborn.

“Postpartum has been harder for me than pregnancy,” she said at the time.

She added that many women are not fully prepared for what happens after giving birth.

“Nobody prepares you for postpartum,” Dorfman said. “I feel like every woman battles something postpartum.”

Dorfman also experienced health complications shortly after Harper’s birth. According to previous reports, she underwent a medical procedure after developing two hematomas during her recovery. After experiencing worsening pain at home, she contacted her doctors and ultimately required surgery.

Despite the challenges, Dorfman has frequently spoken about how much she enjoys motherhood and how becoming parents strengthened her relationship with Hart. The couple, who married in Italy in 2023 after reconnecting in 2021, had previously expressed hopes of expanding their family in the future.

Now, that plan is becoming a reality as the family prepares to welcome its newest addition this fall.

“These are truly what our dreams are made of 🥹🥰,” Dorfman wrote.