What’s New on TV This Week? The Biggest Premieres for Sept. 28- Oct. 4, 2026

September is officially coming to an end, but the new TV releases aren’t slowing down. This week brings a mix of reality TV, international Netflix releases, new dramas, fantasy series, and even an animated culinary thriller set in a future version of Los Angeles.

Yep, there are quite a few new titles making their way to screens between September 28 and October 4. Honestly, the schedule is especially packed toward the end of the week, with several new streaming series arriving Thursday and Friday. It seems like October is already getting off to a busy start. Let’s be real, there are some pretty recognizable names attached to these premieres, too, so there’s plenty to keep an eye on.

Sunday, September 27, 2026

No new shows are premiering today. This week gets started with a quiet Sunday, giving viewers a little breathing room before Monday’s premiere lineup begins.

Monday, September 28, 2026

“Still Flipping Out” airs at 9:00pm ET on Bravo. The new reality TV series follows Jeff Lewis, according to IMDb, as he balances his professional and personal lives while dealing with the people around him.

Monday’s lone premiere puts the interior designer back in the spotlight, with plenty of his trademark personality expected to come along for the ride.

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

“Lego One Piece” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET. The series gives the popular “One Piece” story a LEGO makeover, “retelling of the first two seasons… with brick-building comedy and action,” per IMDb. With a voice cast including Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , Jacob Romero , and Colton Osorio .

The series gives the popular “One Piece” story a LEGO makeover, “retelling of the first two seasons… with brick-building comedy and action,” per IMDb. With a voice cast including , , , , and . ”Secret Life of a Vegas Casino” airs at 9:00pm ET on Discovery. This new series goes behind the scenes of a Las Vegas casino, according to IMDb, focusing on the unexpected situations that can happen when thousands of guests are being entertained around the clock.

Let’s be real, a LEGO version of “One Piece” and the behind-the-scenes chaos of a Vegas casino could not be more different, but that’s part of what makes Tuesday’s lineup fun.

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

“Love is Blind: Nederland” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET. The Dutch version of the popular “Love Is Blind” franchise begins streaming in the U.S., bringing a new group of singles and another international spin on the dating experiment to American viewers.

Honestly, fans who have already worked their way through other international versions of “Love Is Blind” now have another one to add to the list.

Thursday, October 1, 2026

”War” hits HBO Max at 3:00am ET. The series follows two top London law firms as they face off over a divorce case that sends shockwaves through the legal world, per IMDb. It stars Sienna Miller and Dominic West .

The series follows two top London law firms as they face off over a divorce case that sends shockwaves through the legal world, per IMDb. It stars and . “East of Eden” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET. According to IMDb, this series starring Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, and Christopher Abbott is set in California’s Salinas Valley and follows generations of two families whose lives become intertwined

October isn’t wasting any time with two major streaming premieres bringing some major names to our screens. Yep, there’s plenty of star power to go around.

Friday, October 2, 2026

“Kill Jackie” hits Prime Video at 3:00am ET. The series follows former cocaine dealer Jackie Price ( Catherine Zeta-Jones ), who has built a luxurious life selling art through tax schemes. After living quietly for two decades, that peaceful existence comes crashing down when elite assassins are hired to kill her, per IMDb .

The series follows former cocaine dealer Jackie Price ( ), who has built a luxurious life selling art through tax schemes. After living quietly for two decades, that peaceful existence comes crashing down when elite assassins are hired to kill her, per IMDb “Coven Academy” hits Disney+ at 3:00am ET. The new fantasy series follows a group of teenage witch apprentices who have to come together when a dangerous force threatens New Orleans, according to IMDb. The series stars Lucia Morris , Saylor McPherson , and Mia Parsonage .

The new fantasy series follows a group of teenage witch apprentices who have to come together when a dangerous force threatens New Orleans, according to IMDb. The series stars , , and . ”Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab” airs at 9:00pm ET on WE. The nine-episode spin-off brings five couples from the franchise together under one roof for an intensive week of therapy with relationship expert Dr. Ish Major. Per AMC, the series puts the couples’ relationships to the test as they work through their issues together.

Friday is the busiest day of the week, with three new series arriving across Prime Video, Disney+, and WE. And it definitely has something for several different types of TV fans, from action and fantasy to reality relationship drama

Saturday, October 3, 2026

”Get Jiro!” airs at Midnight ET on Adult Swim. The DC Studios animated series takes place in a future Los Angeles where elite chefs control the city, and a sushi master named Jiro finds himself caught in the middle of a brutal culinary conflict, per IMDb. The voice cast includes Tessa Inez, Titus Welliver, Alison Pill, Brian Tee, and Justin Kirk.

It seems like there’s no better way to close out this week’s schedule than with a show that takes the idea of competitive cooking to a very strange new level.

Sunday, October 4, 2026

No new shows are premiering today. Sunday gives viewers another chance to catch up before the premieres begin again next week.

October is Starting With Plenty of New TV

Let’s be real, the first week of October has a lot going on. Between new reality TV series, international adaptations, star-studded dramas, fantasy shows, and some truly unusual concepts, viewers have plenty of new options to check out.

Yep, September may be ending, but the TV schedule is showing no signs of slowing down. It seems like October is going to be just as busy, which means there should be plenty more new shows to keep track of in the weeks ahead.