Brian Austin Green Shares Heartfelt Message For Suicide Prevention Month, ‘The Sun Always Rises’

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and beloved ’90s star Brian Austin Green is bravely opening up about a vulnerable time in his life.

On social media this week, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor shared that he’s struggling with some heavy emotions. It’s not easy, but he’s doing his best to keep moving forward.

As September comes to an end, Green opted to raise awareness about National Suicide Prevention Month.

Brian Austin Green Thanks Fans For Caring About Him

Though September is drawing to a close, there are still a few days left in National Suicide Prevention Month. Brian Austin Green is using his platform to shine a light on the issue and spread awareness.

“September is National suicide prevention month!!” the actor shared on Instagram. “With the sunrise comes a new day. Thank you for reaching out and caring 😊”

“Hey everybody. It’s Sunday morning. Yesterday, last night — not a great one for me,” Green addressed his audience. “But look at this. The sun always rises.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star showed off his lovely backyard against the stunning morning sky.

“It always rises and I feel exponentially better today,” Green added. He went on to share that he wasn’t aware that September was National Suicide Prevention Month until recently. However, he wanted to use the last few days of the month to spread awareness.

“My God, we all go through it sometimes, all of us,” he continued. “The difference is, when you hang in there, stick through it, the sun rises the next morning. Things change. Feelings change, situations change.”

Brian Austin Green ended the video by thanking everyone who checked in on him during his rough patch yesterday.

A day prior, the actor revealed he was having a difficult time.

“Solo movie night to ‘Heart of the Beast.’ 🤷🏻‍♂️Trust that life gets hard for everyone sometimes. You’ll be ok❤️” he captioned the video.

Sharna Burgess Discusses Her Own Journey With Therapy

Brian Austin Green’s partner, professional dancer Sharna Burgess, also shared an important message recently. In her own Instagram video, she touched on the importance of therapy and proper mental health treatment.

“DWTS has taught me so much about pushing myself, but I’ve also learned how important it is to take care of my mental health along the way,” Sharna penned a message on Instagram. “Having someone to talk to and work through things with has been such an important part of my journey🤍”

“I learned that therapy isn’t just for when things are hard or you hit your emotional rock bottom or things are going on. Therapy is actually a beautiful space in between. It is that one hour where I get to sit and I don’t have to hold it together for everyone else,” the dancer explained.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35, week three begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on ABC. Tune in and see Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron perform their Jive to “Still the One” by Orleans for “Yacht Rock Night.”