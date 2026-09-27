Sharna Burgess Bravely Opens Up About Mental Health Challenges & Therapy

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues, Sharna Burgess is ready and eager to push toward the finale. After a five-year absence, she’s delighted to partner with Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and perform for fans.

But like many hardworking people, Sharna struggles with mental health challenges now and then.

While fans eagerly await her routine for week three, she’s sharing a vulnerable message with her audience.

Pro Dancer Sharna Burgess Advocates For Therapy

Competing on national television can come with a wide range of feelings. From emotional highs to devastating lows, many struggle to adjust to the rollercoaster ride.

Professional dancer Sharna Burgess is no stranger to the competition world. But even so, she needed to find a way to manage the mental health challenges that come along with it.

“DWTS has taught me so much about pushing myself, but I’ve also learned how important it is to take care of my mental health along the way,” the Australian dancer shared online. “Having someone to talk to and work through things with has been such an important part of my journey🤍”

Sharna begins the video by explaining that she enjoys having a brief period of alone time to transition from work mode to her motherhood role. However, being a mother comes with tremendous responsibilities. Thankfully, she has an incredible therapist who can provide support.

“I learned that therapy isn’t just for when things are hard or you hit your emotional rock bottom or things are going on. Therapy is actually a beautiful space in between. It is that one hour where I get to sit and I don’t have to hold it together for everyone else,” Sharna explained.

Many fans and colleagues voiced support for the dancer’s message in the comments, including fellow pro Adele Zaikman and season 35 contestant Jenna Dewan.

The Dancer Felt Ready to Come Back to the Ballroom

Dance will always hold a special place in Sharna Burgess’ heart. After her last appearance in DWTS season 30, she took time away to grow her family. She and her fiancé, Brian Austin Green, welcomed their son in the summer of 2022.

Since her son is a little older now, Sharna decided this was the perfect year to return. This year, she’s competing with “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron. And it seems the pair are having a blast, judging by their social media videos.

Over the summer, Sharna confirmed her grand return to the ballroom, much to fans’ delight.

“I’m back! Some of you guessed it — yes, I am here with a special announcement to finally confirm I’m back on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ baby,” the 41-year-old shared in a “Good Morning America” video.

“I’m going to be competing for that Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. I can’t wait to be back in the ballroom with my dancing family and mostly, it feels so good to be coming home,” Sharna excitedly declared.

Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron will perform the Jive to “Still the One” by Orleans for “Yacht Rock Night.” The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 on ABC. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite couples to keep them moving forward in the competition.