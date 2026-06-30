Broadway Star Aaron Lazar’s Family Asks Fans to Help Him ‘Stay in the Fight’ Amid ALS Battle, Says His Care Cost $300K Per Year

Broadway star Aaron Lazar has spent years bringing unforgettable characters to life on stage and screen. Now, his family is asking for help as the actor and singer continues his battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Lazar was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disease in January 2022, per People. Since then, his condition has advanced to the point where he now needs 24-hour care, specialized medical equipment, and ongoing treatment. Yep, the costs that come with that level of care are staggering.

His brother, Chad Lazar, and father, Paul Lazar, recently launched a GoFundMe campaign with the hope of raising $500,000 to help cover those expenses and provide support for Aaron’s two sons, Julian (16), and Adrian (14).

At the time of this writing, the fundraiser had already brought in over $290,000, showing just how many people have rallied around the beloved performer and his family.

Aaron Lazar’s Family Opens Up About His Daily Battle With ALS

The GoFundMe paints a heartbreaking picture of what everyday life now looks like for Lazar.

According to the fundraiser, he has lost the use of his legs, arms, and hands because of ALS. He also relies on a BiPAP machine to help him breathe and requires caregivers around the clock.

The family explained why they’re turning to the public for support, writing:

“Aaron’s ability to generate income for his family is severely limited. He needs help to stay in the fight.”

Let’s be real, very few families could absorb medical expenses like these on their own. The fundraiser notes that Aaron’s care now costs approximately $300,000 every year, with donations helping pay for his full-time caregiving, treatments, and the future of his sons.

According to People, ALS has impacted several celebrities over the years. Fans might remember that “Grey’s Anatomy” star Eric Dane passed away earlier this year (February 19, 2026), after battling the same disease.

Aaron Lazar Built an Impressive Career on Broadway & Beyond

Getty Aaron Lazar attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards in 2025

Honestly, Lazar’s resume speaks for itself.

Throughout his career, he appeared in Broadway productions and nationwide tours of “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Oklahoma!,” “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” “Mamma Mia!,” “The Last Ship,” “Impressionism,” “A Little Night Music,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Les Misérables,” “A Tale of Two Cities,” and “The Light in the Piazza.”

His portrayal of Enjolras in “Les Misérables” even earned him a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Outside of Broadway, Lazar built an impressive list of television and film credits. According to IMDb, he appeared in more than 20 TV shows, including playing Reverend Paul Thomas on Fox’s “Filthy Rich.” Film fans may also recognize him from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022), “This Is Where I Leave You” (2014), “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), and “J. Edgar” (2011).

But acting wasn’t his only passion.

Lazar also recorded music, with his voice featured on numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway cast albums. In August 2024, he released his album “Impossible Dream,” which included his cover of the classic song.

That song later became part of a special video featuring Lazar singing alongside Josh Groban, Loren Allred, Sting, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Patrick Harris, and the late Rebecca Luker. The album was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2025.

Fans Continue to Rally Around Aaron Lazar

It seems like the response to the fundraiser says everything about the impact Aaron Lazar has had over the years.

More than halfway to its goal, the campaign continues to receive donations from people who want to help him keep fighting while easing some of the financial burden on his family.

Fans who would like to donate or learn more about Aaron Lazar’s journey can visit his GoFundMe page.