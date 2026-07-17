Walton Goggins Gives Tour of 125 Acre Hudson Valley Property — Photos

Built in 1924, Goggins wanted to stay true to the history of the property he purchased when he left Los Angeles and moved to the Hudson Valley.

“The gentleman who owned it had 3,000 acres around here,” Goggins told ‘Architectural Digest.’ “We have 125. It was built in the design of a Scottish hunting lodge. I’ve never personally been to a Scottish hunting lodge, so I’m going to have to take your word for it. This was the gun room, where they would store all of their guns and go on a hunt.”

All the Details

Goggins then points out some gun butt indentations in one of the wooden tables. It was essentially used to hold guns up to have them ready for when they’re needed.

The “White Lotus” star then shows a prohibition bar off the gun room. He said that the original blueprints said it was “a linen closet.”

“But it ain’t a linen closet, this is where I get to do my thing. This is where they kept all of their liquor for all of their friends that kind of came over.”

We’re talking Edna St. Vincent Millay, Babe Ruth, Walt Disney, Joan Crawford and the House of Windsor.

“What’s so special about this and the history of this place is that all the people that drank here actually signed the wall,” Goggins explained.

And you can no longer see Joan Crawford signature because it was covered with stain when they were constructing the room.

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“Joan, I’m so sorry,” he smiled.

But it created a tradition where he has his friends sign the wall at the bar. Some of the signatures are pretty cheeky.

Goggins then leads Architectural Digest to the living room. His favorite in the house.

A Family Affair

“We spend a lot of time in this room as a family,” he explained. Then points out the vast windows where they wake up early, drink a cappuccino and watch the sunrise. Very romantic.

He wanted it to stay historically accurate. Feeling as it did in 1923.

“The Hateful Eight” actor said he likes things that are used. That has been lived in. A lot of the odds and ends and some chairs throughout the house are pieces he’s collected over the years during his travels.

Getty Nadia Conners and US actor Walton Goggins attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

The dining room displays some of Goggins’ art collection. A display that he’s proud of being able to have his son exposed to it.

The kitchen is where his wife, Nadia, does all the cooking. Goggins said he’s blessed to have a partner who loves to cook.

But if you need sourdough and focaccia bread, he’s your guy.

Despite the hunting vibe, it has a very welcoming spirit. That’s ultimately what he wants.

” … or with a drink, and a friend, and having a conversation. I think that’s what life is really about.”