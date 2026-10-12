Jessica Biel Reveals Her & Justin Timberlake’s Son Silas’ Reaction to Her Film, ‘Matchbox: The Movie’

Jessica Biel stars in Apple TV’s action-adventure film, “Matchbox: The Movie,” and she let her sons, Silas and Phineas, whom she shares with Justin Timberlake, watch it. However, there was one scene in particular that Silas didn’t enjoy.

Jessica Biel Reveals Her Son Silas’ Reaction to Her Latest Film

In an interview with People, Biel revealed how her 11-year-old son, Silas, had commented on a scene in which she wore a green dress with a plunging neckline. “My son, Silas, was very concerned about the green dress [I wore in the movie]. He was like, ‘What are you wearing, Mom? Yuck,’” she said. She also shared her thoughts on the dress, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is intense for them to be seeing this dress.’”

“Matchbox: The Movie” is directed by Sam Hargrave and, in addition to Biel, stars John Cena, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, and Golshifteh Farahani. The synopsis, per IMDb, reads: “When a group of former childhood friends reconnect, their reunion takes a wild turn as they stumble upon a dangerous international plot—and must save the world.” It was released on Friday, October 9.

Jessica Biel’s Kids Love John Cena

What Silas and his brother did approve of was Cena’s inclusion in the film. “They’re so funny. Like I feel like their brains implode whenever they come to set, especially a set like this, where there’s a hero of theirs that they’re meeting,” Biel told E! News during a red carpet interview. “There’s cool action sequences, there’s fight sequences. Like my little one, I think he was like, ‘Is this real? Is this not real?’ My 11-year-old is like, I know what this is. But the 6-year-old is still like, ‘What’s happening here?’”

Biel was asked whether her children are following in her footsteps, or are more interested in a career in music. She answered by focusing the question on her eldest son, Silas. She said he is interested in pursuing a career in the music and entertainment industries. “He plays a small part in this in the movie at the very end, which is really cute, and he’s a DJ,” she said. She continued, “We’re just kind of taking letting him take his time and see what happens and what he what he really gets interested in.”

Jessica Biel Finally Feels Like Herself Again

Biel and Timberlake have been married since October 19, 2012, and E! News asked her for her advice for couples. “I would just say communication. Communication. Communication, and never stop dating, you know, just keep showing up for each other like it was the first day, I guess,” she shared.

The couple have built a life together and created a family. Motherhood has had a tremendous impact on Biel’s life, but it took over a decade before she started to feel like herself again. In an interview with People, she said, “After you have kids, your body does crazy things. And you’re like, ‘When is this body ever going to feel like mine again?’ And I think, finally, I have an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old now, and I kind of feel like myself again after 11 years, which sounds crazy.”