Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel’s Son Makes Acting Debut

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s son might be ready for stardom. The A-listers’ first child, Silas, appears alongside his mother onscreen for the first time. Timberlake and Biel have kept their children out of the spotlight, but their son was granted permission for his debut. It comes after Biel’s own return to the big screen. The actress ended a nine-year hiatus from films with “Matchbox: The Movie.”

Biel was the one to reveal the news of Silas’ debut. The actress spoke to E! News on the “Matchbox” red carpet, where she spoke of his plans as he grows up. She also told the outlet how her children were wowed by the film’s set and practical effects.

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel’s Son Appears In His Mother’s Film

Play

“Matchbox: The Movie” sees Jessica Biel return to the big screen. It marks the actress’s first film role since 2017’s “Shock and Awe.” Biel has only acted intermittently since then. Her roles have been on TV projects, including 2019’s “Limetown,” 2022’s “Candy,” and 2025’s “The Better Sister.”

Biel is one of the lead stars in “Matchbox,” appearing alongside John Cena, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, and Teyonah Parris. The action comedy was filmed across the world. Filming took place in Budapest, Casablanca, Erfoud, Merzouga, Los Angeles, and Slovakia.

Timberlake and Biel’s son appears in a cameo at the end of the film. The non-speaking role is the first time many fans get a glimpse of the A-list couple’s first child. Silas was born in 2015; the 11-year-old has not been seen frequently in the media, but Biel and Timberlake appear to be encouraging him to pursue his interests.

When speaking to E! News at the “Matchbox” premiere, Biel revealed what else Silas is interested in. The actress said that her son isn’t necessarily restricting himself to acting. According to her, he’s also willing to venture into his father’s musical career.

“My 11-year-old is a little bit of both,” Biel revealed to the outlet at the red carpet. “He plays a small part in the movie at the very end, which is really cute. He’s a DJ, so he’s kind of interested in both lanes.”

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel’s Children Loved Being On The ‘Matchbox’ Set

Play

Jessica Biel talked about her children’s enthusiasm on the “Matchbox” set. The actress told E! News that both her sons were amazed by all the special effects. Biel gave birth to second child, Phineas, in 2020, and the 6-year-old accompanied his mother during filming.

Biel said her children would “implode” when coming to set because of the larger-than-life environment. As with many young fanbases, her boys were huge fans of John Cena. Biel referred to Cena, who retired from WWE in 2025, as a “hero” to her children.

In another exclusive E! News interview, Biel said that starring in “Matchbox” gave her “Cool Mom Points” with her sons. Her younger child thought all the effects were “real,” becoming starstruck with the big-budget set.

The actress reunited with her former “New Year’s Eve” onscreen husband, Seth Meyers, on his talk show. Biel revealed that her sons were in awe of the former WWE superstar, which further raised her own stock with them.