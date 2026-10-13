Grieving Kaia Gerber Seen With Parents for First Time Since Losing Brother Presley

Kaia Gerber was back by her parents’ side Monday as the family continues to navigate an incredibly painful few weeks. According to photos published by The Daily Mail, the model and actress was photographed in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, marking the first time the three have been seen together publicly since Kaia’s older brother, Presley Gerber, passed away on Sunday, September 20.

When Were Kaia Gerber and Her Parents Seen Together?

Kaia, 25, kept close to her parents during the low-key outing. Cindy, 60, and Rande, 64, have largely remained out of the spotlight since losing their son.

The family previously asked for privacy “during this very difficult and painful time”, in a statement shared with media outlets, including People, while confirming Presley’s death.

According to the Daily Mail, Kaia joined Cindy and Rande for an outing in Los Angeles on Monday, October 12, just over three weeks after Presley’s passing.

The appearance came shortly after Kaia began stepping back into the public eye.

Cindy and Rande had also been photographed together days earlier. People published photos of the couple walking hand in hand along Zuma Beach in Malibu on Saturday, October 10, during their first public outing since the family’s loss.

How Have Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Been Coping?

Cindy and Rande have stayed close in the weeks since Presley’s passing.

According to photos shared by California Post, the couple was spotted walking on a Malibu beach, holding hands as they spent quiet time together. They have been married since 1998 and share both Presley and Kaia.

Friends have also rallied around the family.

George Clooney, a longtime friend of Rande and his former Casamigos business partner, addressed the loss in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, October 9.

“I don’t think we’re even in the position of even being able to talk about it,” Clooney, 65, said. “Quite honestly, it’s one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family, and their family.”

What Has Been Confirmed About Presley Gerber’s Passing?

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Presley, 27, passed away at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica Police Department has been investigating the case as a possible overdose and has said there were no signs of foul play, according to ABC7.

His official cause and manner of death remained pending with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Presley had previously spoken publicly about his experiences with addiction and mental health.

He also had the support of his family as he sought treatment. In August, Kaia spoke to Vogue about how her brother’s struggles affected everyone around him.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she said. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

How Close Were Kaia and Presley Gerber?

Getty Presley Walker Gerber attends the world premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir”

Kaia and Presley grew up together in Malibu and later entered the modeling world, often supporting each other at industry events.

One of Presley’s final family appearances came in May, when he joined Kaia, Cindy and Rande at the launch of Kaia’s RE/DONE collection in Los Angeles.

Kaia has previously described Presley’s willingness to speak honestly about his struggles as something that changed their family.

“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything, and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,’” she told Vogue.

Monday’s quiet family outing offered another glimpse of Kaia, Cindy and Rande leaning on one another as they continue to grieve together.