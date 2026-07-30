Bailey Zimmerman Cancels International Tour, Cites ‘Important Family Matters’

Bailey Zimmerman is pressing pause on part of his touring schedule, telling fans that his family needs to come first.

The country singer announced Thursday, July 30, that he has canceled all 10 of his planned U.K. and European tour dates, which were scheduled to take place between late August and mid-September.

Zimmerman Didn’t Get Into Specifics

While Zimmerman did not share specific details, he reassured fans that there is no immediate emergency involving his loved ones.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Zimmerman explained why he made the difficult decision.

“To my fans,” he began. “I wanted to let you all know personally that I unfortunately have to cancel my UK/Europe shows.”

The “Rock and a Hard Place” singer admitted the decision was heartbreaking.

“This was not an easy decision and it kills me to have to cancel because I know how excited everyone is… but right now I need to take this time to focus on important family matters,” he wrote. “Everything is okay, it’s just my family needs my attention and that’s what I’ve gotta do.”

Zimmerman confirmed he still plans to perform his remaining North American shows in August before stepping away for additional personal time.

“I will still be playing my shows in North America in August, but after that I will be taking some more time to focus on me, my family, and new music,” he continued. “Once again I’m so sorry to everybody that has waited so long… I hope y’all can understand that my family has to come first.”

He concluded his message by thanking fans for their continued support.

“Thank you for having my back on this crazy ride we call life. ❤️”

His Opener Also Released a Statement

Zimmerman’s longtime friend and tour opener, Chandler Walters, also addressed the cancellations in an Instagram post, offering additional context while attempting to ease concerns from fans.

“Bailey and I have been close friends a long time now touring the world together since he was 21 and I was 19,” Walters wrote. “As you can imagine being away from home and life can take a toll on family relationships and your mental health.”

Walters also emphasized that there had not been a tragedy behind the decision.

“And to clear the air, no, nothing bad has happened,” the 22-year-old added.

Zimmerman is still expected to perform several U.S. dates before taking his break.

His current schedule includes a show in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 6, followed by performances in Wisconsin, Missouri and Illinois. His North American run is slated to wrap up Aug. 14.

After those concerts, Zimmerman had been scheduled to head overseas for performances in cities including Glasgow, Lutterworth and Dublin before continuing the European leg of the tour.

The announcement comes just months after Zimmerman faced legal trouble following an incident at a hotel in New Mexico before a planned performance at Sandia Resort & Casino in Albuquerque. He canceled that show shortly before it was set to begin, citing illness.

In a statement afterward to PEOPLE, Zimmerman apologized for the incident.

“I am deeply sorry for my actions that transpired,” he said. “I respect your community and the hospitality and appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to perform on Native Land. I take full accountability for everything that happened and I am sorry to anyone who feels hurt or disrespected.”

The fourth-degree felony charge connected to the incident was later dropped.