Country Star Hospitalized, Forced to Cancel Show After Motor Vehicle Accident

Country singer Tyler Farr was forced to cancel his appearance at the Goshen Stampede in Goshen, Connecticut, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Farr was hospitalized on Saturday, June 13.

Tyler Farr Car Accident

Details remain scarce following the “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” artist’s terrifying situation. However, the festival released a statement explaining that Farr’s hospitalization forced him to cancel his upcoming performance.

“Due to a motor vehicle incident on his far, Tyler Farr was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with a severe concussion,” the official Instagram page shared. “Tyler Farr will no longer be able to perform at the Goshen Stampede on June 13, 2025. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and will share additional event information as it becomes available. We wish Tyler a speedy recovery.”

The statement continued, “We are fortunate to have David Foster and the All Stars step in for Tyler. With numerous memorable performances, including appearances at Mohegan Sun Casino, the All Stars are a legendary New England group of musicians led by Dr. David ‘Lefty’ Foster, performing legendary classic rock, county, and R&B hits.”

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The Goshen Stampede is “full steam ahead,” they explained.

“We’re excited to get down, dirty, and country with 2 HUGE rodeos, truck pulls, monster trucks, great food, carnival rides, and family fun!”

Farr was set to perform at the Connecticut festival on Saturday, June 13.

While the extent of his injury is unclear, the country artist’s next scheduled show is set for Saturday, June 20, at the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Morgan Hill, California.

Tyler Farr’s Farm

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Farr — who burst onto the country music scene with his single “Redneck Crazy” in 2013 — owns a large property in Chapel Hill, Tennessee, according to Buck Commander.

“Tyler Farr spends most of his days on the road playing in front of fans, or in the studio laying down some tracks,” the outlet shared in a January 2024 YouTube video. “However, if you don’t find him there, he might be on his farm going after bucks. Follow along as Tyler hunts archery and muzzleloader season at home in Tennessee.”

Farr lives on the large farm with his wife, Hannah Freeman, whom he married in October 2016.

“I cried at pretty much every part of the wedding,” Farr told People following their nuptials. “That was the first time probably 98 percent of people in that room have ever seen me cry. They probably had their doubts that I could form teardrops! But they were pretty visible.”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Hollis Caroline Farr, in January 2021.

In June 2025, the couple endured a terrifying experience when the then 4-year-old was hospitalized with pneumonia.

“Y’all say some prayers for my lil munch,” Farr wrote alongside a photo from Hollis’ hospital bed. “She’s in the hospital with pneumonia.”

Thankfully, Hollis was able to recover and celebrated her fifth birthday in January.

“Five years ago you changed my life forever & made me a mama,” Hannah shared at the time. “I can’t believe how fast these years have went by. Watching you grow has been the most beautiful blessing. Happy 5th birthday to my best girl.”