See Miranda Lambert, 42, Looking Fabulous in Chic Blue Swimsuit at Her Texas Home

Miranda Lambert seems to be taking some time for herself and that involves kicking back in Texas. The country music star has just given fans a glimpse into what she’s been up to lately, and it looks like she’s doing her best to enjoy summer in the South.

Getty Miranda Lambert

What exactly does that mean? Well, think along the lines of appreciating the scenery, visiting local businesses, shopping for cowgirl-worthy clothes and wearing an eye-catching swimsuit while soaking up the sunshine and spending time with a loyal companion.

Miranda’s Blue Swimsuit Is Just as Cute as Her Pup

On June 8, Lambert hopped onto Instagram to share a post about what she’s been up to lately. From the images, it seems that she’s been hanging out around town, including visiting her various endeavors, such as The Pink Pistol boutique.

You can even spot a “Crisco” sign, which should delight fans of her music!

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She also shared a peek around around her idyllic property. That’s not to mention showing herself hanging out with her beautiful dog, Black Betty, while wearing a chic blue swimsuit that looks adorable on the singer.

In the caption of the post, the star wrote, “She’s from Texas.” That’s also what happens to be written on her hat, and surely refers to the song “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley, which she co-wrote with Lambert, Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor.

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Lambert’s fans adored her post and plenty of left admiring comments, well-wishes and sweet messages, with one person saying, “Whoever said you can’t go home again clearly wasn’t from Texas. ❤️🔥”

“😍😍😍😍😍queen of Texas,” a second follower wrote.

Another social media user added, “Awe, cute pup and cute Miranda.”

“So pretty, Miranda,” came from someone else.

Yet another fan left a comment, writing, “Enjoy being home 🏡 hope all is good 💕🤠😊”

Where Does Miranda Lambert Live in Texas?

Canva Texas sign

It’s no secret that Lambert is a proud Texan gal. If you weren’t aware, she currently lives in her hometown of Lindale.

In fact, she “still owns a portion of her family’s 25-acre property, named The Pink House, which consists of a cottage-style home adjacent to the main house. She purchased it after signing her first record deal. The main property was sold in April 2026.“

As for what else Lindale has to offer, Lambert happens to own the Hemingway Tasting Room, which can be found inside The Pink Pistol, and serves drinks from the star’s Red 55 Winery.

Also located inside of The Pink Pistol, the Soda Fountain offers customers ice cream floats and Pink Pistol drinks, and the Ponderosa Pour House is a tap house serving local beer.

That’s not to overlook Lambert’s MuttNation Station, which explains that it has a “mission to support the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter, educate the public about the benefits of these actions, and provide assistance to shelters during times of natural disaster.”

If you’re tempted to take a trip to the area, the Visit Lindale website notes that “[v]isitors come from all over the world to experience the quintessential country charm that inspired Miranda.”